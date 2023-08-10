Travis Scott concert leaves multiple fans injured and hospitalized

Travis Scott concert goers were at risk of injury during his Utopia tour debut.

Rapper Travis Scott held a concert in Italy on Monday, leaving over fifty people injured from extreme circumstances.

Travis Scott recently released his highly anticipated album Utopia. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, with all 19 of its tracks on the Billboard Hot 100.

He’s one of rap’s most celebrated artists and his concerts are often packed with thousands of fans – so many fans, that more than one of them has left attendees either injured, hospitalized, or dead.

His most recent concert in Italy got so out of hand, that more than fifty concertgoers had to seek medical attention, with one having been sent to the hospital.

Instagram: travisscott Are Travis Scott concerts too dangerous?

Travis Scott concert creates earthquake scare in the surrounding area

In 2021, Travis faced lawsuits and a potential charge after ten people died of compression asphyxia after the crowd got out of hand during his Astroworld Festival Set.

The Houston police department submitted a 1,300-page document detailing the tragic incident. However, Travis never faced repercussions for the deaths at his out-of-control concert.

Fast forward two years, and Travis has performed yet again in another unsafe environment at his concert on Monday, August 7 in Rome, Italy.

There were 60,000 attendees at Travis’ Utopia tour debut. Out of the staggering number of fans in attendance, 60 people had to seek medical attention, with one person being sent to the hospital.

Instagram: travisscott Travis Scott performs for 60,000 people in Rome, Italy.

Those left injured were affected by a pepper spray attack in the middle of a crowded area. While another fan, who is 14 years old, was sent to the hospital due to falling from about 13 feet high.

Things got so wild that people within a specific range of the concert thought an earthquake had occurred due to the vibrations sent from all of Travis’ fans jumping up and down.

Others artists like Taylor Swift recently had the same earthquake effect her concert in Seattle, Washington, as her Eras tour performance caused an earthquake of 2.3 magnitude.

Travis has yet to comment on the recent incident at his concert. There is also no update on the condition of those affected by the pepper spray or fall.