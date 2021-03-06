Trainwrecks "taking it easy" on Twitch after burning out, but he's not quitting - Dexerto

Tyler ‘TrainwrecksTV’ Niknam has opened up to fans about his lockdown struggles, stating he’s “taking it easy” as he looks to hit the reset button on his mental health.

Trainwrecks has turned a hobby of streaming into a full-time job, with 1.2 million followers looking forward to his daily movements on Twitch.

Advertisement

However, it often involves a demanding schedule at the best of times, and it takes a toll on everyone. His stream schedule has been all over the place for a while now.

It’s gotten to the point where fans grew concerned for his wellbeing, and it turns out, they were right. Trainwrecks opened up and dropped all the details about it in an emotional message.

Advertisement

“To address the reason why my schedule has become erratic: I’ve realized that I’ve been in a denial of sorts,” the streamer admitted.

“Since quarantine, and especially since last November, I’ve lost 52 [pounds] streaming non-stop. It has depleted my energy levels almost completely, and I can count the number of times I have been outside since quarantine on my two hands.”

Advertisement

The streamer opened up on the importance of ‘connecting with nature,’ and how being locked in has forced him to take things easy.

“Throughout my middle school and high school years, nature was a friend that helped me push through the mental bullying I faced most days. And to have been disconnected from it for so long has weakened me. So, because of this, I have been relaxing and taking it easy.”

Advertisement

to my amazing & loyal community Read: https://t.co/CZPBYjK3tw — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) March 6, 2021

Train has reassured fans that he isn’t going anywhere though. He’s not even taking a break. He might just not be around as often as we’ve come to expect.

Advertisement

“I do not wish to quit or take a break. I’ll just be going with the flow for a little. With that said, we will return a ‘normal’ and consistent streaming schedule soon. Love you all and hope you can understand,” he concluded.