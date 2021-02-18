Trainwrecks calls out streamers for “privileged” comments amid Texas power outages

A popular Twitch streamer known as ‘Trainwrecks’ has gone viral on TikTok for calling out his fellow broadcasters for making what many viewers felt were privileged comments regarding the current Texas power outages.

Texas is experiencing unprecedented power outages as the state undergoes extreme winter weather, with nearly three million citizens doing their best to keep warm amid rolling blackouts.

As one of the world’s biggest energy sources, Texas’ current situation has sparked quite the debate — as well as some divisive comments from Colorado City, Texas’ former mayor, who appeared to place the blame on the citizens.

“No one owes you or your family anything,” Tim Boyd wrote in a controversial Facebook post. “Nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!”

These comments were brought up during a February 17 birthday stream on Trainwrecks’ Twitch account, which some of his friends seemed to agree with, to a certain extent.

However, Train wasn’t having any of their arguments, and hit back with a scathing counterpoint that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

“Y’all can meme all you want for clout on here, but that’s so f**ked up. I don’t want to hear it,” he said.

“No, think about it — realistically, what do you need to survive?” one of his buddies retorted. “Food, water, heat. …

Extreme cold combined with several snow and ice storms left millions of people in the United States—many in #Texas—without power. https://t.co/0DmsAWKYjU pic.twitter.com/fd0RtwcFLW — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) February 17, 2021

“We barely survived,” Train hit back. “You’re lucky the electricity was on! If it wasn’t, you’d be miserable, like we have been for the last three days!”

“You know how you survived for six weeks? Because all of us make $2.6 million a year playing video games!” he continued. “What the f**k are you talking about, bro? Half of these motherf***kers make 25,000 a year… and they have kids. F**k that. I don’t like that high-riding bulls**t. You’re in a $2.5 million house talking like that! It’s easy to talk like that!”

Thus far, Train has been met with acclaim from viewers across social media, with many applauding him for calling out his fellow streamer’s callous comments on a very serious situation that is affecting millions during one of the year’s most coldest storms to date.