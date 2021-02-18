Logo
Entertainment

Trainwrecks calls out streamers for “privileged” comments amid Texas power outages

Published: 18/Feb/2021 22:23 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 22:37

by Theo Salaun
Trainwrecks goes viral for calling out top streamer privilege
YouTube: Trainwrecks / Unsplash.com: Tengyart, @tengyart

Share

TrainwrecksTV

A popular Twitch streamer known as ‘Trainwrecks’ has gone viral on TikTok for calling out his fellow broadcasters for making what many viewers felt were privileged comments regarding the current Texas power outages.

Texas is experiencing unprecedented power outages as the state undergoes extreme winter weather, with nearly three million citizens doing their best to keep warm amid rolling blackouts.

As one of the world’s biggest energy sources, Texas’ current situation has sparked quite the debate — as well as some divisive comments from Colorado City, Texas’ former mayor, who appeared to place the blame on the citizens.

“No one owes you or your family anything,” Tim Boyd wrote in a controversial Facebook post. “Nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!”

Tim Boyd Facebook post
bigcountryhomepage.com
Former Colorado City, Texas mayor Tim Boyd has come under fire due to this controversial Facebook post regarding the current Texas power outages.

These comments were brought up during a February 17 birthday stream on Trainwrecks’ Twitch account, which some of his friends seemed to agree with, to a certain extent.

However, Train wasn’t having any of their arguments, and hit back with a scathing counterpoint that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

“Y’all can meme all you want for clout on here, but that’s so f**ked up. I don’t want to hear it,” he said.

“No, think about it — realistically, what do you need to survive?” one of his buddies retorted. “Food, water, heat. …

“We barely survived,” Train hit back. “You’re lucky the electricity was on! If it wasn’t, you’d be miserable, like we have been for the last three days!”

“You know how you survived for six weeks? Because all of us make $2.6 million a year playing video games!” he continued. “What the f**k are you talking about, bro? Half of these motherf***kers make 25,000 a year… and they have kids. F**k that. I don’t like that high-riding bulls**t. You’re in a $2.5 million house talking like that! It’s easy to talk like that!”

@oddbindsCredit: TrainWrecks on twitch and YT! ##streamers ##texas ##privilage ##snowstorm ##gamers♬ original sound – OddBinds

Thus far, Train has been met with acclaim from viewers across social media, with many applauding him for calling out his fellow streamer’s callous comments on a very serious situation that is affecting millions during one of the year’s most coldest storms to date.

League of Legends

Mr Beast wants his League team ‘Beast Gaming’ in the LCS as soon as 2023

Published: 18/Feb/2021 21:00 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 21:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mr beast league of legends team
Mr Beast / Riot Games

Share

MrBeast

Mr Beast said his League of Legends team, which he’s revealed will eventually be called ‘Beast Gaming,’ is definitely happening and could even be established in the few years to compete in the North American LCS.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but his content hardly revolves around esports and gaming. Instead, he’s best known for doing insane stunts and philanthropic giveaways.

Still, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan. Mr Beast said his life goal’ was to own a League of Legends team. It was a bombshell that not only excited his fans but League of Legends fans as well.

However, it seems like it might happen sooner than expected. In his 24-hour giveaway stream, one viewer asked whether he was “still thinking of creating a League of Legends esports team.” Here’s what he had to say.

Mr beast league of legends team
YouTube: MrBeast
Mr Beast has a little under 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Oh yeah, not even thinking, it’s happening,” said Mr Beast. “Definitely not this season or… the summer split either. But we are definitely going to have a ‘Beast Gaming’ League of Legends Team. One hundred percent.”

“I definitely want one,” he added. “I don’t want to say too much [about] what I have planned. But… it would just be so much fun.”

It’s more than a lucrative business endeavor. Mr Beast professed his love for League of Legends. He said he “watches it all the time,” including every tournament from the Mid-Season Invitational to the League of Legends World Championship.

“I spend so much time watching so… I might as well watch one of my teams, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Mr Beast has plenty of money, so funding the team won’t be an issue. He’ll even be able to afford the best players in the world. It’s an exciting prospect, but it runs a little deeper than that.

He is also incredibly passionate about his projects. Mr Beast recently co-founded Team Trees, a collaborative fundraiser that has raised more than 20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees.

Undoubtedly, he will also invest the same passion and commitment to his League of Legends team and provide the soil and nutrients they’ll need to grow into a real powerhouse.

Either way, Beast Gaming will be a team to watch. They might even be champions someday.

Update February 18, 2021

Mr Beast has once again brought up the possibility of owning a League of Legends team after months silence on the topic.

This pushes up the timeline to around 2023 for a possible target date for Mr Beast to put together his resources to put an LoL team together and file them for a league.