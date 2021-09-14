Trainwrecks calls out “fraud” Twitch gambling streamers who just keep winning

Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam is one of the most prominent gambling streamers on Twitch, but that didn’t stop him from calling out “frauds” in the gambling section who keep winning.

Gambling on Twitch has been a huge talking point throughout 2021. Trainwrecks has been heavily involved in the conversation due to how many people watch his streams.

Not only has he been criticized by content creators like Ethan Klein, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and accused of “ripping off kids,” but he’s also lost a significant amount of money and has even considered stopping.

To make matters worse, he revealed he’s starting to “feel uncomfortable” gambling due to sponsors possibly helping him, and others, win. And on September 11, he fired out a series of tweets calling out several stars he sees as “frauds” within the gambling category.

Advertisement

“I don’t give a f**k who comes after me or who puts me in their sights, if you win every day you’re a fake and a fraud,” he said.

He also mentioned an instance where he called a streamer out only to see them conveniently lose shortly after, which he believes is further evidence that they were scamming.

Read More: Trainwrecks freaks out after stream snipers fire lasers at house

Then, he set sights on the category in general. “You’re all scammers and you’re all f**king trash. F**k the gambling section. How can streamers get viewers hooked when they aren’t taking the same risk they want to expose others to?”

Advertisement

Trainwrecks eventually decided to remove the tweets. However, they’re still a sign that he’s become increasingly frustrated with gambling streams on the platform and might refrain from doing them himself in the future.

Read More: Trainwrecks speechless after discovering bald patch

And for all the criticism he’s received himself, Trainwrecks has stood strong on his original stance that his gambling streams have been authentic and transparent, unlike — he claims — the “frauds” he’s referring to.