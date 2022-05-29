Trainwrecks blows GeT_RiGhT away with $16k CSGO sticker gift

Popular Twitch streamer TrainwrecksTV has gifted Counter-Strike content creator Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund a CSGO sticker worth a staggering amount of money for absolutely nothing in return.

Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is considered to be one of the faces of gambling streams and is one of the biggest creators currently on Twitch with close to 2M followers on the platform.

While he’s been labeled as a “degenerate” and a bad influence for his excessively long gambling sessions on stream, sometimes lasting upwards of 40 hours nonstop, that doesn’t stop him from giving back to the ones closest to him.

In fact, the popular Twitch streamer recently revealed he officially hit $10 million of personal money given away over time. Now, he’s gifted a Counter-Strike sticker to legendary player GeT_RiGhT.

During GeT_RiGhT’s 32nd birthday stream on May 29, Trainwrecks made a surprise appearance in the chat with a rather ominous message. “I’m setting something up, one-second brother. The ultimate birthday gift, you will feel very uncomfortable accepting it but I’m telling you right now, I insist,” he said.

Confused by what was happening, GeT_RiGhT suddenly got a trade request on Stream. After much hesitation, the former competitor opened the offer, and to his surprise was the 2014 Team Dignitas Katowice sticker.

The sticker, which last sold for $16,000, left him completely lost for words. While it took him a couple of minutes to get them together and after Trainwrecks repeatedly insisted for him to accept the gift, he did. “I’ll accept this, and it’ll be in my inventory till whenever you want it back bro,” GeT_RiGhT assured.

GeT_RiGhT then followed up on Twitter after the stream, thanking Train once again for the insane birthday gift.

“How insane is that – Trainwrecks joins the stream, drops a donation, and this beautiful piece on my big day?! I’m still mind-blown about it. I can’t thank you enough man. Some people are just built different,” he said.

Before he turned to online casinos, Trainwrecks was well known for dabbling in Counter-Strike, especially with case and sticker openings.