Trainwreck hits out at streamers amid claim Twitch made $10m+ from Kai Cenat subathon

Trainwrecks has taken some shots at contracted Twitch streamers who “don’t fight” for others amid claims that the platform made at least $10 million off Kai Cenat’s subathon, while he apparently made $2 million.

Over the last few months, Twitch has faced a challenge from a new streaming platform, Kick, as the Stake-baked venture is designed to reward streamers more. While a number of Twitch streamers currently have 50/50 splits with the platform over subscriptions and ad revenue, Kick gives them 95/5 splits.

Naturally, this has been one of the major points that people like Trainwreck, who have already switched to Kick, have been pushing to promote the platform to others.

Train has also taken issue with the big Twitch streamers, who don’t need to make the switch, for not ‘fighting’ for smaller streamers, especially in the wake of newer streamers making big money on Kick.

Trainwreck responds to claim Twitch made $10 million on Kai Cenat’s subathon

It was something he brought up again when it was claimed that during Kai Cenat’s mega subathon, where he reached over 283,000 subscribers, Twitch made at least $10 million while Kai apparently made $2 million.

“Just wait til some of the “large contracted streamers” who are all on true 50-50 *ad split*, who pretend to be relatively broke, leak their dashboards one day,” Train tweeted on April 20, responding to the claim.

“There’s a reason the contracted top dogs don’t fight for other creators on their platform.”

Cenat has been one of the streamers that Kick has been courting, with streamers like Adin Ross urging him to follow them over there, given how much money he could make.

It ultimately remains to be seen if many more will make the switch, but other “mega” signings have been promised by Kick. So, there are clearly some streamers who are wavering on sticking with Twitch.