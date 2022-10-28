Trainwreck accuses Twitch staff of letting ‘personal politics’ affect decisions

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Popular streamer Trainwreck is blaming Twitch staff for bringing their personal political views to work and having a negative effect on the direction of the platform.

Twitch has been under fire a lot recently for many of its policy decisions ranging from giving streamers a lower revenue split to banning certain words.

Trainwreck, in particular, has been very vocal about the site banning slot-based gambling sites while still allowing sports betting to continue and he feels like many of these policy changes are stemming from political beliefs.

During an October 28 broadcast, the streamer took aim at Twitch’s policymakers for letting their politics come into the workplace – something he wants to see stomped out.

Trainwreck blasts Twitch staff for letting politics affect policy

Speaking prior to the start of his Scuffed Podcast, the streamer pushed for higher-ups at Twitch to go to certain staff members and have a talk about policy.

“They need to go to these individuals and say, ‘listen, you need to pack up all the politics you brought from your own home, that you brought to work, you need to pack it up, put it in your bag, and bring it back home,’” he demanded.

Trainwreck went on to say that personal politics have no place at work and it’s having a severe impact on the direction the site is going.

“I believe too much of the at-home politics are bringing brought to work and that is why Twitch is in the red,” he slammed. “Everything that’s leading to these policy changes, that are totally backward for the most part, is coming from that bullsh*t.

Whether or not Trainwreck can get his wish remains to be seen, but as sites like YouTube continue to grow and rival Twitch for streaming supremacy, it may need to consider making some big changes in the future.