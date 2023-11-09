Tracy Chapman fans applaud groundbreaking CMA Awards win

Singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman becomes the first Black woman to win Song of the Year, taking home the trophy for “Fast Car” at the 2023 CMA Awards, and fans applaud the groundbreaking moment.

You can’t have the singer-songwriter genre without the work of Tracy Chapman. Having sold more than 20 million records, she has influenced generations of rising artists.

Chapman issued her Grammy-winning eponymous debut album in 1988. Over the next 30+ years, she has carved out her place among the true greats of pop and folk music. Songs like “Fast Car,” “Baby Can I Hold You,” and “Crossroads” are a few of her biggest achievements.

With countless more records under her belt, including 2000’s Telling Stories, she never once compromised her creative integrity for the sake of radio play or critic appeal. She was and has always been authentic to herself and her work.

Wikimedia Commons, Ralph Alswang Tracy Chapman performing at the White House.

Tracy Chapman wins big at CMA Awards

During the 2023 CMA Awards, Chapman took home Song of the Year for her iconic “Fast Car.” She became the first Black woman to ever win the honor.

Her song “Fast Car” saw new life this year when country star Luke Combs covered it, and it became a smash on radio and streaming.

Fans immediately took to Twitter/X to express their joy over the distinction, with one user suggesting Chapman and Combs should duet.

While Chapman wasn’t present for the ceremony, she did prepare a statement, which presenter Sara Evans read at the show.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight,” she wrote. “It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut.”

Others were quick to note how Chapman’s career goes far and beyond this one song.

One Twitter user said: “I love that Tracy Chapman is trending for winning a CMA award for Fast Car, but she is so much more than that song. She is one of the most underrated artists of our time. To write the songs she writes with a voice like that – that’s what real talent looks like.”

“Just a reminder: Tracy Chapman wrote a hell of a lot of good songs,” one user commented.

Combs’ version of “Fast Car” also took home Single of the Year. During his speech, he made sure to thank Tracy Chapman for writing it.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time,” he said. “I just recorded it because I loved the song. It’s the first favorite song that I ever had, at 4 years old.”