Top 5 funniest moments from Jerma985’s insane IRL ‘Sims’ Twitch stream

Streamer Jerma985 recently went viral for his high-production, Sims-style ‘dollhouse’ streams that allowed viewers to vote to control his actions, including preventing him from taking a shower.

Holding roughly 80,000 viewers on August 18, 20, and 21, Jerma985 provided a series of insane Sims-like IRL streams like no other streamer has done before.

Jerma takes a shower

In the top viewed clip on his channel, Jerma is in the bathroom with a repair/cleaning lady after the toilet starts leaking. Shortly after entering, the chat decides to make him take a shower.

Ludwig makes an appearance

Jerma wasn’t the only big personality on the streams, Ludwig made a few appearances as well. Including being Jerma’s ‘cat-boy’ maid, who catches the star in bed with the grim reaper.

Advertisement

Chat places an end table on Jerma

After passing out in the kitchen from no sleep while on a phone call with his mother, chat chooses to place a living room set on top of the streamer. This set is special, though, because it belongs to his presumed dead uncle.

Jerma gets trapped inside the house

One of the options chat had during his streams was placing an item in a random room and in a random location. This time, they decided to trap him in the house with a bed.

Showing his musical talents

While wearing what appears to be Mickey Mouse gloves, Jerma shows us that he can play the piano.

These are just a small example of how hilarious Jerma985’s stream was. You can check out the rest of the clips on his channel.

Advertisement

Read More: Viral TikTok channel makes Star Wars and Marvel characters do the biggest trends

We’re not sure what gave him the idea to do such a high-production stream, but we are excited to see what he comes up with next.