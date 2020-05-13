With livestreaming booming, more aspiring gamers and entertainers are trying to become the next big star, but the established streamers have already attracted millions of fans - here's the top 20 most followed streamers on Twitch.

Before Fortnite came along and took over Twitch in 2018, the streaming landscape looked a lot different, but it has grown exponentially, with many of the internet's biggest names coming from a Twitch streaming background.

While some broadcasters are closely tied to a single game, like Turner 'Tfue' Tenney and Fortnite for example, others have built up followings on what's known as 'variety' streaming, while others attract fans thanks to their skill, sometimes doubling as professional players.

Ninja remains on top after Mixer move

Ninja is comfortably number one in terms of followers, with over 14 million, but he has since moved to Mixer, so technically he's no longer the number one Twitch streamer.

At the time of Ninja's move, former CS:GO pro Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek was in second place with over 6 million followers, but Fortnite streamer Tfue has taken advantage of Ninja's departure to overtake shroud, who has now also switched to Microsoft's platform, and holds the second-place spot.

Tfue has now overtaken shroud, but has a long way to go if he wants to overtake Ninja in followers.

TSM Myth, who briefly took the number two spot in 2018, now sits in fourth with over 6.5 million followers.

Veteran streamers like Jaryd 'summit1g' Lazar and Chance 'Sodapoppin' Morris still find themselves within the top 20, showing that even after almost a decade of streaming, a loyal fanbase will stick around and grow.

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is the only female streamer to make the top 20 with 4.7 million, and will likely remain so for some time, with the next most popular being Amouranth, who is a fair bit behind in 62th, with just over 1.5 million followers.

Top 20 most followed Twitch streamers - Updated May 13, 2020

# Streamer Known for Followers 1 Ninja Fortnite 14,678,000 2 Tfue Fortnite 8,194,000 3 Shroud Variety 7,052,000 4 Myth Fortnite/Variety 6,522,000 5 summit1g Variety 5,330,000 6 TimTheTatman Variety 4,832,000 7 pokimane Variety 4,752,000 8 Rubius Variety 4,371,000 9 dakotaz Fortnite 4,358,000 10 DrDisrespect Variety 4,322,000 11 DrLupo Variety 3,971,000 12 TSM_Daequan Fortnite 3,770,000 13 NICKMERCS Call of Duty/Fortnite 3,510,000 14 loltyler1 LoL 3,257,000 15 SypherPK Fortnite 3,176,000 16 Syndicate Call of Duty/Minecraft 2,976,000 17 xQcOW Variety 2,943,000 18 Alanzoka Variety 2,907,000 19 auronplay Variety 2,797,000 20 Sodapoppin Variety 2,705,000

* Note: Game/Company channels riotgames, esl_csgo, and Fortnite omitted.

We will keep this top 20 ranking updated as streamers gain more followers and move up (or down) the chart.

Last updated: May 13, 7:10AM EST.