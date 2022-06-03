Top 10 most viewed Twitch streamers: May 2022

May 2022 was a massive month for Twitch streams, shattering the numbers from April 20222, and thousands of viewers tuned in for the likes of GTA, CSGO, Just chatting, and more. Here were the most-watched streamers in May 2022.

Gaules, xQc, and Asmongold remained at the top, but streamers such as loltyler1 and Trainwreckwitch made massive leaps in the month of May. Gaule’s watch time increased by 80% and his peak viewers increased by 289%, reaching 669,678 during the PGL Stockholm CSGO Major.

loltyler1 was a workhorse during May, streaming 404 hours of League of Legends, and his watch time increased by an astonishing 307%. Trainwreck did not crack the top 10 in April, but a 72% increase in watch time helped propel him into fifth place.

Most watched Twitch streamers (May 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers Gaules 28,850,374 743 669,678 xQc 24,383,030 318 148,853 Asmongold 19,566,977 213 262,058 loltyler1 15,239,313 407 74,015 Trainwreck 10,075,880 323 47,132 Ibai 7,747,222 112 349,956 Auronplay 7,016,609 103 137,658 Tarik 6,611,554 254 76,569 Hasan 5,869,275 209 47,821 eliasn97 5,846,191 212 65,315

Asmongold’s watch time increased by 78% and his peak viewers increased by 36%, largely thanks to his coverage of the recent Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial that took over the internet. Asmongold recently became Twitch’s most-watched streamer because of his coverage of the trial.

eliasn97 and Hasan made the top 10 after missing out in April, while Ibai and Auronplay dropped a bit in watch time.

Previous most viewed streamers

Most watched Twitch streamers (April 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers xQc 25,694,642 297 312,158 Gaules 15,989,501 716 172,034 Auronplay 10,958,853 99 217,976 Asmongold 10,955,776 196 192,737 Ibai 10,264,280 138 343,287 Kamet0 8,030,583 205 419,458 tarik 7,207,864 291 110,231 fps_shaka 6,644,181 314 54,040 ROSHTEIN 6,620,820 260 39,086 summit1g 6,313,834 354 33,012

Most watched Twitch streamers (March 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers xQc 18,077,641 279 121,375 Gaules 14,689,108 741 204,108 Trainwreck 9,949,855 304 50,291 Ibai 9,620,679 117 280,425 Asmongold 9,543,455 212 77,004 Maximum 8,640,975 310 73,985 Hasan 8,262,344 251 79,546 Fextralife 7,959,126 213 127,604 Auronplay 7,884,656 101 160,931 fps_shaka 7,532,292 347 69,175

Most watched Twitch streamers (February 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers Fextralife 20,602,064 368 248,428 xQc 20,504,221 282 131,785 Asmongold 19,055,285 181 427,880 Gaules 13,401,937 672 124,756 Ibai 9,715,308 100 539,286 Trainwreck 9,570,544 273 64,819 Hasan 8,664,066 206 153,661 Roshtein 8,114,334 324 47,775 Ironmouse 7,147,619 578 27,674 Tyler1 6,830,940 244 49,691

Most watched Twitch streamers (January 2022)

Streamer Watch time Stream time Peak viewers xQc 24,289,208 315 143,608 elxokas 14,201,395 252 1,185,959 Auronplay 12,664,302 100 457,641 Trainwreck 11,271,108 309 70,364 TheGrefg 11,130,388 169 1,066,622 Ibai 11,084,139 137 218,233 IlloJuan 9,672,790 169 118,078 Hasan 9,539,330 266 60,489 juansguarnizo 9,460,662 199 282,341 Tyler1 8,346,870 250 54,805

