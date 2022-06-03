 Top 10 most viewed Twitch streamers: May 2022 - Dexerto
Top 10 most viewed Twitch streamers: May 2022

Published: 3/Jun/2022 17:52

by Ryan Lemay
May 2022 was a massive month for Twitch streams, shattering the numbers from April 20222, and thousands of viewers tuned in for the likes of GTA, CSGO, Just chatting, and more. Here were the most-watched streamers in May 2022.

Gaules, xQc, and Asmongold remained at the top, but streamers such as loltyler1 and Trainwreckwitch made massive leaps in the month of May. Gaule’s watch time increased by 80% and his peak viewers increased by 289%, reaching 669,678 during the PGL Stockholm CSGO Major. 

loltyler1 was a workhorse during May, streaming 404 hours of League of Legends, and his watch time increased by an astonishing 307%. Trainwreck did not crack the top 10 in April, but a 72% increase in watch time helped propel him into fifth place.

Find the full list below, and check out previous months by scrolling down.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial with Asmongold
Asmongold was one of the most-watched Twitch streamers covering the Depp and Heard trial.

Most watched Twitch streamers (May 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers
Gaules 28,850,374 743 669,678
xQc 24,383,030 318 148,853
Asmongold 19,566,977 213 262,058
loltyler1 15,239,313 407 74,015
Trainwreck 10,075,880 323 47,132
Ibai 7,747,222 112 349,956
Auronplay 7,016,609 103 137,658
Tarik 6,611,554 254 76,569
Hasan 5,869,275 209 47,821
eliasn97 5,846,191 212 65,315

Asmongold’s watch time increased by 78% and his peak viewers increased by 36%, largely thanks to his coverage of the recent Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial that took over the internet. Asmongold recently became Twitch’s most-watched streamer because of his coverage of the trial.

eliasn97 and Hasan made the top 10 after missing out in April, while Ibai and Auronplay dropped a bit in watch time.

xQc looking at camera side-by-side with slot machine
xQc has been facing backlash for his gambling streams.

Most watched Twitch streamers (April 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers
xQc 25,694,642 297 312,158
Gaules 15,989,501 716 172,034
Auronplay 10,958,853 99 217,976
Asmongold 10,955,776 196 192,737
Ibai 10,264,280 138 343,287
Kamet0 8,030,583 205 419,458
tarik 7,207,864 291 110,231
fps_shaka 6,644,181 314 54,040
ROSHTEIN 6,620,820 260 39,086
summit1g 6,313,834 354 33,012

Most watched Twitch streamers (March 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers
xQc 18,077,641 279 121,375
Gaules 14,689,108 741 204,108
Trainwreck 9,949,855 304 50,291
Ibai 9,620,679 117 280,425
Asmongold 9,543,455 212 77,004
Maximum 8,640,975 310 73,985
Hasan 8,262,344 251 79,546
Fextralife 7,959,126 213 127,604
Auronplay 7,884,656 101 160,931
fps_shaka 7,532,292 347 69,175

Most watched Twitch streamers (February 2022)

Streamer Watch time (hours) Stream time (hours) Peak viewers
Fextralife 20,602,064 368 248,428
xQc 20,504,221 282 131,785
Asmongold 19,055,285 181 427,880
Gaules 13,401,937 672 124,756
Ibai 9,715,308 100 539,286
Trainwreck 9,570,544 273 64,819
Hasan 8,664,066 206 153,661
Roshtein 8,114,334 324 47,775
Ironmouse 7,147,619 578 27,674
Tyler1 6,830,940 244 49,691

Most watched Twitch streamers (January 2022)

Streamer Watch time Stream time Peak viewers
xQc 24,289,208 315 143,608
elxokas 14,201,395 252 1,185,959
Auronplay 12,664,302 100 457,641
Trainwreck 11,271,108 309 70,364
TheGrefg 11,130,388 169 1,066,622
Ibai 11,084,139 137 218,233
IlloJuan 9,672,790 169 118,078
Hasan 9,539,330 266 60,489
juansguarnizo 9,460,662 199 282,341
Tyler1 8,346,870 250 54,805

Most watched Twitch streamers (December 2021)

Streamer Watch time Stream time Peak viewers
TheGrefg 26,199,435 682 236,975
xQc 23,359,938 303 155,885
Pestily 10,881,993 306 244,422
Ibai 10,443,755 117 779,126
Gaules 9,040,351 729 95,925
summit1g 7,191,513 362 55,138
LVNDMARK 6,956,371 317 128,877
Hasan 6,008,290 194 55,539
Trainwreck 6,000,514 278 39,612
fps_shaka 5,825,577 341 47,330

 

