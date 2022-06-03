Top 10 most viewed Twitch streamers: May 2022

May 2022 was a massive month for Twitch streams, shattering the numbers from April 20222, and thousands of viewers tuned in for the likes of GTA, CSGO, Just chatting, and more. Here were the most-watched streamers in May 2022.
Gaules, xQc, and Asmongold remained at the top, but streamers such as loltyler1 and Trainwreckwitch made massive leaps in the month of May. Gaule’s watch time increased by 80% and his peak viewers increased by 289%, reaching 669,678 during the PGL Stockholm CSGO Major.
loltyler1 was a workhorse during May, streaming 404 hours of League of Legends, and his watch time increased by an astonishing 307%. Trainwreck did not crack the top 10 in April, but a 72% increase in watch time helped propel him into fifth place.
Find the full list below, and check out previous months by scrolling down.
Most watched Twitch streamers (May 2022)
|Streamer
|Watch time (hours)
|Stream time (hours)
|Peak viewers
|Gaules
|28,850,374
|743
|669,678
|xQc
|24,383,030
|318
|148,853
|Asmongold
|19,566,977
|213
|262,058
|loltyler1
|15,239,313
|407
|74,015
|Trainwreck
|10,075,880
|323
|47,132
|Ibai
|7,747,222
|112
|349,956
|Auronplay
|7,016,609
|103
|137,658
|Tarik
|6,611,554
|254
|76,569
|Hasan
|5,869,275
|209
|47,821
|eliasn97
|5,846,191
|212
|65,315
Asmongold’s watch time increased by 78% and his peak viewers increased by 36%, largely thanks to his coverage of the recent Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial that took over the internet. Asmongold recently became Twitch’s most-watched streamer because of his coverage of the trial.
eliasn97 and Hasan made the top 10 after missing out in April, while Ibai and Auronplay dropped a bit in watch time.
Previous most viewed streamers
Most watched Twitch streamers (April 2022)
|Streamer
|Watch time (hours)
|Stream time (hours)
|Peak viewers
|xQc
|25,694,642
|297
|312,158
|Gaules
|15,989,501
|716
|172,034
|Auronplay
|10,958,853
|99
|217,976
|Asmongold
|10,955,776
|196
|192,737
|Ibai
|10,264,280
|138
|343,287
|Kamet0
|8,030,583
|205
|419,458
|tarik
|7,207,864
|291
|110,231
|fps_shaka
|6,644,181
|314
|54,040
|ROSHTEIN
|6,620,820
|260
|39,086
|summit1g
|6,313,834
|354
|33,012
Most watched Twitch streamers (March 2022)
|Streamer
|Watch time (hours)
|Stream time (hours)
|Peak viewers
|xQc
|18,077,641
|279
|121,375
|Gaules
|14,689,108
|741
|204,108
|Trainwreck
|9,949,855
|304
|50,291
|Ibai
|9,620,679
|117
|280,425
|Asmongold
|9,543,455
|212
|77,004
|Maximum
|8,640,975
|310
|73,985
|Hasan
|8,262,344
|251
|79,546
|Fextralife
|7,959,126
|213
|127,604
|Auronplay
|7,884,656
|101
|160,931
|fps_shaka
|7,532,292
|347
|69,175
Most watched Twitch streamers (February 2022)
|Streamer
|Watch time (hours)
|Stream time (hours)
|Peak viewers
|Fextralife
|20,602,064
|368
|248,428
|xQc
|20,504,221
|282
|131,785
|Asmongold
|19,055,285
|181
|427,880
|Gaules
|13,401,937
|672
|124,756
|Ibai
|9,715,308
|100
|539,286
|Trainwreck
|9,570,544
|273
|64,819
|Hasan
|8,664,066
|206
|153,661
|Roshtein
|8,114,334
|324
|47,775
|Ironmouse
|7,147,619
|578
|27,674
|Tyler1
|6,830,940
|244
|49,691
Most watched Twitch streamers (January 2022)
|Streamer
|Watch time
|Stream time
|Peak viewers
|xQc
|24,289,208
|315
|143,608
|elxokas
|14,201,395
|252
|1,185,959
|Auronplay
|12,664,302
|100
|457,641
|Trainwreck
|11,271,108
|309
|70,364
|TheGrefg
|11,130,388
|169
|1,066,622
|Ibai
|11,084,139
|137
|218,233
|IlloJuan
|9,672,790
|169
|118,078
|Hasan
|9,539,330
|266
|60,489
|juansguarnizo
|9,460,662
|199
|282,341
|Tyler1
|8,346,870
|250
|54,805
Most watched Twitch streamers (December 2021)
|Streamer
|Watch time
|Stream time
|Peak viewers
|TheGrefg
|26,199,435
|682
|236,975
|xQc
|23,359,938
|303
|155,885
|Pestily
|10,881,993
|306
|244,422
|Ibai
|10,443,755
|117
|779,126
|Gaules
|9,040,351
|729
|95,925
|summit1g
|7,191,513
|362
|55,138
|LVNDMARK
|6,956,371
|317
|128,877
|Hasan
|6,008,290
|194
|55,539
|Trainwreck
|6,000,514
|278
|39,612
|fps_shaka
|5,825,577
|341
|47,330