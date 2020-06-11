Top 10 most-liked YouTube videos

The most liked YouTube video was once the greatest mark of recognition for any creator, but over the years it's moved to something only achievable by the music industry, with artists' videos being pushed to the top of the YouTube algorithm.

At the top, we have the inescapable pop hit 'Despacito' by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, which has racked up an incredible 37.5 million likes. Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's heartbreaking 'See You Again' track takes second, on 28.18 million.

Aside from those big two at the top is Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You,' raking in 22.92 million, and next to this in the fourth spot is everyone's favorite YouTube tutorial song 'Faded' by Alan Walker, with 19.49 million likes.