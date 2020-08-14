Tony Lopez under fire for ignoring harassment claims amid Twitter return

After several TikToks documenting alleged sexual harassment of minors by influencer Tony Lopez went viral, people looked for Lopez to address the rumours. He’s back posting on social media without mentioning the allegations, and many people are angry.

Over the past few weeks, several girls as young as 15 have emerged to allege that TikTok star Tony Lopez had messaged them inappropriately via a private snapchat. In messages to one girl he said: “your face is kissable” and called her “baby.”

sorry it took me a bit to find the proof but the victim herself dmed me and said she was 15 at the time of him preying on her, please blow this shit up so we can strip this predator of a platform pic.twitter.com/tzhDJlMM0l — xavi (@kopcillaa) August 8, 2020

While some defended Lopez, many called for the authorities to be brought in due to the sheer volume of accusations that were being made, and the amount of evidence involving screenshots and recordings that was mounting.

Stop it he is human I hope he did not do it but if he did stop mistakes happen — Wynter (@Wynter47488787) July 15, 2020

wow. okay at this point the authorities need to be involved, i understand the police may victim-blame, especially against an influencer with so much money and such a big platform, but there are too many girls at this point for this not to be dealt with by the authorities — ? (@ncim455) August 13, 2020

On August 9, Lopez tweeted: “I’ve got a lot to talk about,” which many took as a sign that he has acknowledged the allegations and was planning on speaking out about them.

Following this tweet and a message to his fans saying “I love you guys, stay happy,” he went silent on Twitter. That is until August 14 when he began tweeting again, though it wasn’t the explanation that people were anticipating.

Instead of addressing the allegations, he posted tweets about his general life, including comments such as: “Why am I awake I need to sleep,” and “I ate too much food today.”

I ate too much food today — Tony Lopez (@lopez__tony) August 14, 2020

The response in the replies to his tweet was mixed. Fans still insisted that he should “not care about the haters” and that they “missed [him] so much.” Others told him to “address it and apologize” for “go[ing] after 15-year-old girls.”

TONYYYY!!!!! Weve missed you so much! If you're reading this, just know the copters love you with everything we have. I understand you took a little break which is understandable, but I just wanted you to know that. I know social media is so toxic and overwhelming, but we love u — Hetti Jones (@Hetti_Jones) August 14, 2020

address it and apologize — 『???????? 』?⛓?? (@xlildevilry) August 14, 2020

no you need to address how you go after 15 year old girls — gegecik ? (@gegecikk) August 14, 2020

It’s currently unclear whether or not Lopez and his team are handling this behind the scenes, but tension is mounting as a direct explanation from the TikTok influencer becomes increasingly less likely.