Tony Lopez & SJ Bleau confirm they're dating after flirty TikToks - Dexerto

Breakout TikTok dancer Sarah-Jade Bleau and Tony Lopez appeared to have confirmed that they are dating after posting a video of them kissing.

Sarah-Jade Bleau is a TikTok dancer associated with members of the Hype House, Triller Compound, and Sway House although appears not to belong to one collective in particular. Sarah has almost 6 million followers and gained 3 million since September.

TikToker Tony Lopez is also a dancer and member of the Hype House alongside his brother Ondreaz. Over the last few months, Tony Lopez has been accused multiple times of grooming underage fans on Snapchat and the incidents were even referenced in Larray’s diss track ‘Canceled.’

The accusations continue to brew under the surface, but Tony is evidently still pursuing romance. He and Sarah-Jade were rumored to be dating in the last couple of months after frequently appearing in each other’s TikTok videos.

On Sunday, November 29 it looks as though the rumors have now been confirmed after Sarah-Jade posted a video taking part in the trend where creators attempt to jump backward and get caught in another person’s arms, but instead Sarah-Jade surprised Tony with a kiss in time to the song.

While it seems pretty clear that the two are now an item, the caption read “Don’t worry I still got him in the friend zone,” and Sarah commented underneath “besties.”

Sarah-Jade also posted a picture of her and Tony cuddling up together with the caption “couple of besties.”

‘Besties’ has become a term used by TikTok couples weeks or even days before they make their relationship official. Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confused fans by claiming to be ‘besties’ before they confirmed their relationship.

Taylor Holder and Charly Jordan did the same by posting a TikTok referencing just how much they’re ‘best friends.’ Bryce Hall and Addison Rae continue to refer to each other as ‘besties.’

As the trend continues, it’s only a matter of time before Tony and Sarah-Jade become boyfriend and girlfriend officially.