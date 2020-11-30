 Tony Lopez & SJ Bleau confirm they're dating after flirty TikToks - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tony Lopez & SJ Bleau confirm they’re dating after flirty TikToks

Published: 30/Nov/2020 13:20

by Alice Hearing
Tony Lopez and Sarah Bleau confirms they are dating
Instagram: Sarah-Jade Bleau

Share

TikTok Tony Lopez

Breakout TikTok dancer Sarah-Jade Bleau and Tony Lopez appeared to have confirmed that they are dating after posting a video of them kissing.

Sarah-Jade Bleau is a TikTok dancer associated with members of the Hype House, Triller Compound, and Sway House although appears not to belong to one collective in particular. Sarah has almost 6 million followers and gained 3 million since September.

TikToker Tony Lopez is also a dancer and member of the Hype House alongside his brother Ondreaz. Over the last few months, Tony Lopez has been accused multiple times of grooming underage fans on Snapchat and the incidents were even referenced in Larray’s diss track ‘Canceled.’

The accusations continue to brew under the surface, but Tony is evidently still pursuing romance. He and Sarah-Jade were rumored to be dating in the last couple of months after frequently appearing in each other’s TikTok videos.

Tony Lopez and Sarah-Jade Bleau
Instagram: Tony Lopez
The pair were rumored to be dating in the last couple of months

On Sunday, November 29 it looks as though the rumors have now been confirmed after Sarah-Jade posted a video taking part in the trend where creators attempt to jump backward and get caught in another person’s arms, but instead Sarah-Jade surprised Tony with a kiss in time to the song.

@sjbleauDont worry I still got him in the friend-zone @tonylopez♬ Blow Your Mind (Mwahchallenge) – Dua Lipa

While it seems pretty clear that the two are now an item, the caption read “Don’t worry I still got him in the friend zone,” and Sarah commented underneath “besties.”

Sarah-Jade also posted a picture of her and Tony cuddling up together with the caption “couple of besties.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah-Jade Bleau (@sj.bleau)

 

‘Besties’ has become a term used by TikTok couples weeks or even days before they make their relationship official. Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confused fans by claiming to be ‘besties’ before they confirmed their relationship.

Taylor Holder and Charly Jordan did the same by posting a TikTok referencing just how much they’re ‘best friends.’ Bryce Hall and Addison Rae continue to refer to each other as ‘besties.’

As the trend continues, it’s only a matter of time before Tony and Sarah-Jade become boyfriend and girlfriend officially.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.