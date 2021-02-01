Tony Lopez's girlfriend flees from paparazzi after being grilled about his situation - Dexerto

Sarah-Jade Bleau ran away from paparazzi when they asked about her boyfriend, Tony Lopez, and his situation, which involves allegations of grooming underage girls.

Tony Lopez has been under fire in recent months following allegations that he had been soliciting and grooming underage girls. He has denied it since day one. However, more evidence has popped up since then, and he has since been sued.

But despite all that, he still maintains his innocence. In January 2021, he said he “wasn’t proud of [his] past choices” and “disappointed in [himself]” for making them. But once he found out “the truth,” he “immediately stopped.”

Then, he described the accusations as “lies” in a TikTok video.

It’s a serious situation, and if he’s found guilty in a court of law, the repercussions will be huge. However, it’s raised more questions than answers so far. Even the paparazzi have been fishing around for a response.

On January 31st, the paparazzi approached Tony’s girlfriend, Sarah-Jade Bleau, who he has also been accused of cheating on. But instead of answering their questions, she ran away.

“Hey, what’s up? How’s it going? You guys doing alright tonight?” said a member of the paparazzi. Just when they started responding, a man in a brown t-shirt grabbed Sarah’s hand and quickly escorted her up a flight of stairs and into a nearby building.

However, the paparazzi followed. “Hey Sarah, so what’s going on with the Tony Lopez situation? How do you feel about his whole situation?” Is everything okay with you and Tony? And what about Ondreaz? Why are you running?”

“What’s going on with the Lopez brothers?” they added.

The chase ended quicker than it started, and the paparazzi weren’t able to get the response they hoped.

But although it would have been interesting to hear what she had to say, it’s hard to blame her for running. After all, she was only trying to enjoy a casual dinner with her friends.

Still, some fans feel like she knows exactly the kind of person she’s dating and feel like she should be held accountable. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether he’s found guilty.