 Tony Lopez's girlfriend flees from paparazzi after being grilled about his situation - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tony Lopez’s girlfriend flees from paparazzi after being grilled about his situation

Published: 1/Feb/2021 6:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tony Lopez Girlfriend Run Paparazzi
Instagram: @lopez_tony

Share

Tony Lopez

Sarah-Jade Bleau ran away from paparazzi when they asked about her boyfriend, Tony Lopez, and his situation, which involves allegations of grooming underage girls.

Tony Lopez has been under fire in recent months following allegations that he had been soliciting and grooming underage girls. He has denied it since day one. However, more evidence has popped up since then, and he has since been sued. 

But despite all that, he still maintains his innocence. In January 2021, he said he “wasn’t proud of [his] past choices” and “disappointed in [himself]” for making them. But once he found out “the truth,” he “immediately stopped.”

Then, he described the accusations as “lies” in a TikTok video.

Tony Lopez and Sarah Bleau confirms they are dating
Instagram: Sarah-Jade Bleau
Tony and Sarah-Jade revealed they were dating in November 2020.

It’s a serious situation, and if he’s found guilty in a court of law, the repercussions will be huge. However, it’s raised more questions than answers so far. Even the paparazzi have been fishing around for a response. 

On January 31st, the paparazzi approached Tony’s girlfriend, Sarah-Jade Bleau, who he has also been accused of cheating on. But instead of answering their questions, she ran away.

“Hey, what’s up? How’s it going? You guys doing alright tonight?” said a member of the paparazzi. Just when they started responding, a man in a brown t-shirt grabbed Sarah’s hand and quickly escorted her up a flight of stairs and into a nearby building. 

However, the paparazzi followed. “Hey Sarah, so what’s going on with the Tony Lopez situation? How do you feel about his whole situation?” Is everything okay with you and Tony? And what about Ondreaz? Why are you running?”

“What’s going on with the Lopez brothers?” they added.

The chase ended quicker than it started, and the paparazzi weren’t able to get the response they hoped.

But although it would have been interesting to hear what she had to say, it’s hard to blame her for running. After all, she was only trying to enjoy a casual dinner with her friends. 

Still, some fans feel like she knows exactly the kind of person she’s dating and feel like she should be held accountable. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether he’s found guilty.

Entertainment

xQc urges Twitch fans to donate and subscribe to streamers who need support

Published: 1/Feb/2021 4:49 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 5:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc Twitch Fans Donate
Twitter: xQc

Share

Twitch xQc

xQc urged his Twitch fans to donate and subscribe to smaller streamers who need the support because he’s in a good place and having thousands of fans tune in is more than enough.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel can be a polarizing figure at times. He’s been involved in everything from feuds with other streamers to stream-sniping scandals. It’s all because he’s not afraid to speak his mind, which some people find refreshing.

But he does have his wholesome moments, like when he slammed viewers for hating on female Twitch streamers for their success.

He was wholesome again in a recent stream, and this time, he had an important message for his fans regarding donations and subscriptions.

The Twitch star has slotted (deliberately or otherwise) into his 'bad guy' role perfectly.
Twitch: xQc
xQc never hesitates to speak his mind, for better and for worse.

“If the sole purpose of you donating and subscribing is only to support and nothing out of what you get, don’t do it,” he said.  “Literally these days, only do it because you get something out of it. Not anybody else. Me or the chat or any other pressure. Only out of what you get in the value. If you see there’s no value, don’t sub.”

“If you have [one] that’s free, and you think it’s whatever, then fine, then do it to another streamer then… because they actually need it,” he added. “They need the actual support. They need a pillar. You’re already here, you know? You’ve already supported me enough that I can fly now. Just being here is enough support.”

It’s not often you’ll hear a streamer encourage fans not to donate and subscribe to them. However, xQc has transcended the platform in many ways and is one of the most iconic streamers in the scene.

It sounds like he knows he’s in a good place, and although donations and subscriptions boost his revenue, he’s not dependant on them like he used to be. 

For that reason, he’s urged fans to support small streamers who need it. After all, he was in that situation himself once upon a time. So, he knows what it’s like and how much that support would mean to them.