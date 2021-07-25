Tommyinnit urges fans to stop ‘harassing’ stranger who roasted his Minecraft outfit

Minecraft star Tom ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons has called on fans to stop harassing a girl who appeared in his latest YouTube video, after sections of his fanbase doxxed her on TikTok.

In the span of 12 months, Tommyinnit has gone from a relative unknown to one of the biggest content creators on YouTube.

Since joining the Dream SMP with other content creators including Quackity, Tubbo, and GeorgeNotFound, his channel has exploded, as he now sits on over 10 million subscribers.

On top of Minecraft, he branched out into IRL content, producing vlogs from water parks, rollercoasters, and even from a tank. And for his 10 million subscriber special, he roamed around English coastal town Bognor Regis, where he spoke to several people about the town.

Advertisement

Topic starts at 6:45

In one part, he exchanged a war of words with a girl, who roasted him for wearing a Minecraft suit of armor in public. However, the situation has since gotten out of hand, as some fans allegedly tracked down the girl’s TikTok account and left abusive comments.

As a result, Tommy took to his alt Twitter account to urge fans to stop harassing the girl.

“Please don’t send out any harassment to people from the recent video,” he said. “Seen some pretty hateful messages towards people which isn’t on, so I’d appreciate you all just not doing that (ever). Thank you.”

Advertisement

please don't send out any harassment to people from the recent video. seen some pretty hateful messages towards people which isn't on, so i'd appreciate you all just not doing that (ever). thank you. — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) July 25, 2021

This is not the first time so-called ‘Minecraft stans’ have been criticized for their behavior towards people. Back in June, YouTuber Scott Smajor was forced to apologize after he ‘overshadowed racial justice’ by promoting a Minecraft charity event. Content creators like Hasan Piker and Jordan ‘CaptainSparklez’ Maron defended him.

And Tommy himself has received backlash from fans over his association with content creators like JSchlat, prompting Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White to call out his followers as “toxic” and “unhealthy”.

It remains to be seen if this situation will impact any future IRL content he has in the works.