TommyInnit shocks fans by announcing he’s homeless after new apartment debacle

Minecraft star TommyInnit shocked his fan base of millions after claiming that a debacle with his new apartment complex put him out on the streets.

TommyInnit is a hugely popular Minecraft content creator, boasting over 7 million followers on Twitch and over 11 million YouTube subscribers.

The young influencer is currently based out of the UK, and was in the middle of moving to a new apartment complex when a major twist of fate prevented his relocation at the last minute.

During a January 28 Twitch stream, Tommy called fellow Minecraft streamer Ranboo over Discord, regaling him with a tale that has quickly taken social media by storm.

TommyInnit “homeless” amid apartment gas leak

According to Tommy, there was a fairly serious gas leak in his new apartment — a place he called an “interim” location to stay at while he browsed for a more permanent living situation elsewhere.

With the gas leak happening, the landlord claimed that the area was unsafe for its tenants. Thus, Tommy had to leave his belongings behind and find other accommodations for the night.

Luckily, fellow Minecrafter Wilbur Soot opened his home to his comrade… but, according to Tommy, the conditions were less than favorable. Disliking the “freezing” temperature of Wilbur’s home, he left for the library in his local area, where he then called Ranboo.

Unfortunately, the young streamer says he isn’t of an age to book a hotel room for the night, and claims that the four hour drive back home isn’t worth it — especially with his things currently locked up in a gaseous apartment.

Tommy’s fanbase has gone wild on Twitter amid this news, with viewers wishing him well and most just making a huge meme out of a situation that continues to get more and more over the top.

What do you mean exactly by “tommyinnit is homeless” — drako 🦪 (@MBADrako) January 28, 2022

tommyinnit has to be a social experiment WHAT DO YOU MEAN he got kicked out of his new house because of a gas leak so now hes been wandering around homeless for god knows how long and he decided to stream from a library computer. — jamie ☢️ (@tubbostar) January 28, 2022

guys i can’t believe i miss one tommyinnit stream and suddenly he’s homeless in a public library and he can’t buy a hotel room and also wilbur doesn’t give him blankets?????????????? — jess 😀 (@mellohibench) January 28, 2022

Oh, and apparently he got kicked out of the library for talking with Ranboo over Discord.

I am frequently thrown out of public libraries pic.twitter.com/q56pTFovuz — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 28, 2022

For now, it looks like Tommy’s in limbo until the issue gets sorted — but at least he’ll have one hell of a storytime video for his eventual grand return.