TommyInnit reveals Minecraft hater roasted him after being recognized in person - Dexerto

Being internet famous, like Minecraft streamer and YouTuber TommyInnit, it might be easy to forget that millions of people in the real world would recognize you in the street. For the 16-year-old, he’s just experienced it for the first time – though not how he expected.

TommyInnit has been a streamer and content creator for a number of years, focusing on a variety of games before moving almost exclusively to Minecraft. In 2020, he became one of the most-watched Twitch streamers, and his YouTube channel boomed.

Now at almost 7 million subscribers, up from less than a million in August 2020, Tommy has blown up at a rapid pace. Such a fast boom in followers left him unprepared for what would inevitably happen – being recognized in public.

Given the lockdowns in the UK, this was slightly less likely for the time being, but on February 27, TommyInnit revealed he’d be recognized in real life for the first time – but not by a fan.

TommyInnit roasted by a hater

Instead of supporting fan, Tommy explained that it was a hater instead – joking they must have been a Sidemen viewer.

“Just got recognised by a hater who looked me dead in the eyes and said ‘your channel is ass'”, Tommy said on Twitter.

Tommy, as well as other Minecraft streamers, have been locked in a feud with the Sidemen – the UK YouTube collective that includes the likes of KSI and Miniminter.

just got recognised by a hater who looked me dead in the eyes and said "your channel is ass" — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 27, 2021

A Sidemen fan?

Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo responded, and Tommy suggested it must have been a “loyal Sidemen viewer” – and blaming KSI.

they were clearly a loyal sidemen viewer and would have tried to beat the shit out of me. @KSI this is your fault — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 27, 2021

This did draw a reply from KSI too – smiling happily.

The Sidemen vs Minecraft YouTubers beef is all just for fun, and made up for the purposes of content. Although, many Sidemen fans aren’t actually that happy about it.

Their fans have been asking the group to stop collaborating with the Minecraft stars, accusing them of just trying to attract more followers from that fanbase.

Minecraft stars like TommyInnit and Tubbo are certainly the popular new creators right now. The Sidemen are still popular – but aren’t the new and fresh thing they once were.

Meanwhile, TommyInnit is fast on his way to 10 million subscribers on YouTube, and is in pole position to become the biggest internet sensation of 2021.