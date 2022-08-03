TommyInnit impresses Uber driver with hilarious song about Pokimane

Minecraft star TommyInnit performed a humorous song he made about meeting Pokimane at TwitchCon — and his Uber driver’s response to the ditty was nothing short of perfect.

TommyInnit is one of the Minecraft community’s most popular content creators. Boasting over 11 million YouTube subscribers and 7 million Twitch followers, Tommy is often paired with the likes of Dream, Ranboo, and other Minecraft stars.

As such, it came as little surprise that Tommy made his way to TwitchCon EU in Amsterdam to commune with his fellow creators, including one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

After finally meeting TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, it makes sense that Tommy was equally excited to see the most popular woman on Twitch — so, of course, he created an entire song about it.

“I’m going to meet Pokimane / And I intend to smell her / This is some found footage / We all died in the plane crash / There were no survivors,” Tommy sang in a TwitchCon vlog. “Why weren’t there any survivors? / Because we all died in the plane crash.”

His Uber driver, however, had a quip that made the entire situation even more awkwardly hilarious than it already was. After TommyInnit finished his little ditty about Pokimane, the driver said: “That’s nice, man.”

After letting out a humiliated, “thank you,” Tommy couldn’t help but put his head in his hands as though totally embarrassed by the driver’s response.

While this certainly made for a lighthearted moment in Tommy’s TwitchCon experience, his subsequent meet and greet with fans ended up causing some controversy after viewers claimed they were “harassed” by YouTuber JiDion, who showed up to the event despite being permanently banned on Twitch.

JiDion has yet to release his own video about the subject, but says he’ll publish it “soon.” For now, fans have this hilarious moment from Tommy’s TwitchCon experience to watch until that next chapter unfolds.