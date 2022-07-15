TommyInnit flips off Charli D’Amelio in hilarious dance battle footage

Virginia Glaze . 11 seconds ago

Minecraft star TommyInnit finally met Charli D’Amelio — but their impromptu meeting was interrupted by a hilarious dance-off.

TommyInnit is one of the biggest rising stars on the internet, but it took some major legwork for him to get recognition from Charli D’Amelio.

Charli was, until very recently, TikTok’s most-followed creator. Boasting over 144 million followers on the app, she’s still a household name with ambitions of being a movie star.

Instagram: charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed creator after being dethroned by Khaby Lame.

For over a year, Tommy had been trying to get her attention as part of an inside joke with his fans. After months of duetting her on TikTok and tagging her on Twitter, she finally graced him with a follow back in November 2021.

The two finally met in person in June 2022, and shared a selfie together on social media that effectively broke the internet.

Now, weeks later, Tommy has shared some behind the scenes footage of his meeting with the TikTok star — and it was an especially chaotic affair with a hilarious twist.

After managing to discover Charli’s number in his phone from an old FaceTime call, Tommy rang her up and asked to hang out during his trip to America last month.

He was then given an invite to the release party for Dixie D’Amelio’s new album, which he attended alongside TikToker Larray.

Tommy managed to get backstage to snap a selfie with Charli before heading out to the dance floor, where he engaged in a dance battle with Charli’s father, Marc D’Amelio, against Charli and her friend.

The ensuing dance-off was one for the books (apparently, Marc can breakdance), with Tommy ending his performance by flipping Charli the bird and “swearing at her.”

(Topic begins at 14:18)

It was an epic conclusion to Tommy and Charli’s saga and one that fans won’t soon forget… But we’re sure Charli is plotting her revenge as she gears up for her role in an upcoming horror movie anthology.