Tommy Fury’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague shuts down “fake” Jake Paul DMs - Dexerto

In Jake Paul’s response to Tommy Fury’s fight challenge, he claimed that Tommy’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague slid into his DMs — but she was quick to shut down the alleged ‘screenshot.’

In a May 20 Instagram video, Tommy Fury recruited brother Tyson Fury and Shaquille O’Neal to issue YouTuber Jake Paul a fight challenge, with Tommy saying: “This boxing sh*t, it’s in my blood. I don’t play boxing.”

Jake later responded via his Instagram story, but he quickly shot down the offer. “The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family,” Paul said. “It’s quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury's latest call-out video with Tyson Fury… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/zzWTkhusjj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

“You have some ladders to climb to get onto my level. I’m not talking about this anymore. Peace out. F**k you guys.”

At the end of his video, the social media star even claimed that Tommy’s girlfriend and Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague slid into his DMs, including what he claimed was a screenshot of the message.

The DM appeared to have been sent into 2018, and read: “Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos, maybe you can show me around?”

However, Molly-Mae herself was quick to shut down those claims, saying via Twitter: “Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM…. photoshop is scary,” which Tommy quote tweeted, saying “literally.”

Advertisement

Some eagle-eyed fans even spotted that the screenshot included a white heart emoji, which actually wasn’t made available until 2019.

Clearly fake the emoji used didn’t come out til 2019 when she supposedly sent this message in 2018 pic.twitter.com/7hfgjQNXdo — Bethany (@bethanylily2001) May 20, 2021

Not only that, but it’s clear that the screenshot had several inconsistencies when comparing it to how Instagram DMs actually look.

Couldn’t even get the username and name the right way round 😂 pic.twitter.com/4bEC9wLdzQ — Jasmine (@Jascarrier) May 20, 2021

While Jake maintains that he’s not interested in fighting the pro-boxer, the offer seems too tempting to pass up, and it’s clear that some people would be interested in seeing the outcome.

The youngest Paul brother is not the only one causing a buzz in the boxing world — Logan is also set to fight Floyd Mayweather on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.