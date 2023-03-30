Tommy Fury in talks to fight KSI instead of Jake Paul rematch

Tommy Fury could be taking on KSI in his next boxing bout after ending Jake Paul’s undefeated streak.

Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record came to a screeching halt when he took on Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February and came out on the losing end of a split decision.

Despite the defeat, Paul and Fury were supposed to run it back and have a rematch, but it seems like that might be out of the picture with the former Love Island star itching to take on Jake’s rival instead.

According to Tommy Fury’s dad, John Fury, there are discussions about getting a match against KSI booked instead of giving Jake Paul a chance to avenge his loss.

Tommy Fury vs KSI in the works according to Fury’s father

In a chat with Mirror Fighting, John Fury claimed that he was in talks with the Sauerland brothers about a boxing match against KSI.

“I had a meeting with them the other day and it went well. Let’s see what happens. I am still waiting to hear from them, but they did text me the other day saying they are really busy and they are on it.

“Whoever else wants to box Tommy, ring the number and get in touch. I don’t deal with the Jake Paul rematch, I am on a rest period and I have just left that to my lawyer. But I’m sure if it can be done, we can do it,” he explained.

To make things worse for The Problem Child, KSI is on board with taking on Fury after he battles Joe Fournier at Misfits 007.

Tommy Fury has also hinted that his next fight would be bigger than the Jake Paul match, so a possible rematch seems to be in quite a bit of jeopardy. In any case, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more in the world of influencer boxing.