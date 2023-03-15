Tommy Fury has interest in surprise YouTube fight that’s not KSI or Jake Paul

Tommy Fury is apparently open to fighting KSI, but the British YouTube star isn’t the only YouTuber on his radar it seems.

At the end of February, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul finally ended their constant talking by stepping into the ring and fighting in Saudi Arabia. If you’ve been living under a rock, it was Tommy who won the fight, picking up a split-decision victory after being knocked down in the seventh round.

In the aftermath, Jake has stated that he wants a rematch with his longtime rival before moving on to something else – which puts a spanner in the works of his plans to get inside the Mixed Martial Arts cage with the PFL. That rematch is apparently being eyed to happen in July.

KSI has also registered his interest in fighting Tommy, suggesting the winner of the rematch will be the fighter who he fights last before retiring at the end of 2023. Though, Tommy is apparently keeping his options open.

Tommy Fury open to KSI and Salt Papi fights

That’s at least according to his dad and coach John Fury, who told Express Sport that Tommy has another YouTuber on his radar – Salt Papi.

“Yep, we’re interested in KSI, he can have it next if he wants. We’re interested in the Salt Papi’s of the world, everybody with a name who thinks they can have a go, can have a go,” Fury said, noting he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from Salt Papi – even if it has only been brief.

“I think that Salt Papi is quite good. I’ve only seen bits of him, but he brings a lot to the table. So, if he wants it call me. If KSI wants it call me. Whoever wants it, call me. As long as the money is right and it makes business sense we are there.”

As noted, KSI has mapped out his plan to retire at the end of the year, saying he’ll fight in May, August, and then December before focusing on other things like music again.

Both he and Salt Papi have been linked to a tag team boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which is pretty wild.

It remains to be seen if his plan with come to fruition, but the YouTube boxing scene is clearly thriving and there are plenty of options on the table.