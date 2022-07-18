Tommy Fury camp unsure Jake Paul fight will ever happen after second cancelation

Connor Bennett . 58 minutes ago

Tommy Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, is unsure his fight with Jake Paul will ever happen after it was canceled for a second time.

Over the last few years, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have repeatedly traded jabs online, with the pair taking shots at one another over everything from their boxing skills to their relationships.

Their feud was supposed to come to a head at the end of 2021, as they were scheduled to finally fight. Though, a late injury to Tommy during training camp meant that he pulled out at the last minute. Their fight was then rearranged for August 6th, but with the Fury camp struggling to travel to America, Jake had to find a replacement.

With the fight having been canceled for a second time, many fans are unsure if the pair will ever actually fight, and that’s a sentiment shared by Tommy’s own camp.

Tommy Fury promoter unsure if Jake Paul fight will ever happen

Speaking to the Daily Express about the fight being canceled, Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, noted that they tried to get the travel issues sorted but it was simply too late in the day.

As a result, he’s unsure if the pair will ever fight each other. “God knows. It was supposed to happen, it wasn’t Tommy’s fault, he went to the Airport, took all his team along, the tickets were bought, everything was good to go, but there was a problem with the ESTA,” Warren said.

“I don’t know. If it ever gets resolved we’ll see what happens but Tommy will fight in the meantime while Jake sorts out his date with Rahman Jr on the 6 .”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally agreed to a fight on August 6, 2022 – but extenuating circumstances have put their bout on hold.

The Queensberry Promotions president added that his side will “see what happens in the future,” but he also understands the frustrations on Jake’s side about a second cancelation.

With so much interest in the pair’s feud, it would be a missed opportunity if they didn’t fight, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens later down the line.