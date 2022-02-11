Tom Segura shows off new Your Mom’s House studio for 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast

Your Mom’s House Studios co-founder Tom Segura toured the new 2 Bears, 1 Cave studio with fellow comedian and friend Bert Kreischer for the next era of the popular show.

YMH Studios got a major upgrade for Episode 119 and beyond of 2 Bears, 1 Cave that makes Kreischer’s home setup looks “pedestrian,” in his words.

Both show hosts were blown away by the lavish makeover for the new home of their hit podcast: “This is like — Dad went away and he gave us his credit card,” Kreischer joked.

“And we told our friends, ‘Hey if you want something from the gas station, I’ll pay for it.’ and then we’re swiping things but then we feel like ‘sh*t, he’s gonna notice.’”

You can see where Kreischer is coming from seeing as their last studio setup didn’t have nearly as many bells and whistles they have now.

The new room comes with a couple of different mini-bars with a lot more TVs than before, a classy recording space for the Your Moms House pod, and a more modern open setup for the 2 Bears, 1 Cave recordings.

It didn’t take long for the pair to break in the new studio. Just seconds into recording the latest 2 Bears, 1 Cave episode, Kreischer accidentally did a spit take on his side of the aisle to give the setup a more personable feel.

Since launching their show in 2019, it’s been another successful project from Segura and Christina Pazsitzky’s YMH Studios.

2 Bears, 1 Cave is one of the top comedy shows on both Spotify and Apple and shows no sign of slowing down now that the duo of Kreischer and Segura are back on the mics.