TimTheTatman & UFC star Sean O’Malley hilariously troll waitress by switching jobs

YouTube streamer TimTheTatman and popular UFC fighter Sean O’Malley formed quite the deceiving duo at an NFL game where the two traded jobs to troll a waitress.

Tim and O’Malley might seem like a weird duo, but the two have more in common than you’d expect. The two are both signed to Complexity, they both stream, they’re tattooed, and they’ve each hung out with Dr Disrespect.

Amazingly, however, it turns out the gruesome twosome have quite the knack at trolling unsuspecting waitresses who aren’t quite as familiar with their popularity.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if Tim was a mixed martial artist and O’Malley was a professional gamer, you’re in luck.

TimTheTatman & Sean O’Malley switch gaming and MMA careers

During a January 5 stream, Tim revealed when he was hanging out with Sean, a waitress came up to them after seeing lots of people taking their photos.

After asking who they were, Sean O’Malley joked that he was a “professional video game player” leading Tim to join in on the fun, claiming he was a competitive bantamweight UFC fighter.

“The funniest part of the night. Sean’s hand is broken or he has something going on. He has a cast on his hand. And the girl goes, ‘I think you guys are lying to me, because his hand’s broken,’” Tim explained trying not to laugh.

Suga Sean, not missing a beat, had quite the counter ready for the waitress. According to Tim, after looking her dead in the eye, the UFC star replied: “I was just gaming really hard.”

Given the chemistry the two have, it will be very fun to see future streams involving both Complexity stars and if they could score some Warzone victories together. Until then, these stories will have to tide us over.