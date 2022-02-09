TimTheTatman Tailgate 2022 event: Dates, tickets & streamers attending

YouTube streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar is hosting his own tailgate event, with his whole community invited to celebrate in the summer 2022 event. Here’s all the info you need to know about the TimTheTatman tailgate.

Tim is undoubtedly one of the biggest streamers in the world. His move from Twitch to YouTube was huge, and he has developed a community that transcends just a single game or genre.

In a similar vein to the likes of xQc and NICKMERCS, Tim’s fans will follow him anywhere — and now they’ve got the opportunity to meet him and the rest of the Tatman Army in the 2022 TimTheTatman Tailgate.

But what exactly does the event entail?

TimTheTatman Tailgate dates & location

The TimTheTatman Tailgate in 2022 will be the first of its kind, following in similar footsteps to the likes of NICKMERCS’ MFAM BBQ which he hosts each year.

It’s scheduled to take place in Frisco, Texas from July 16-17, giving his community two days of fun in the Lone Star state.

TimTheTatman Tailgate tickets & activities

At the time of writing, information on tickets and the activities due to take place at the TimTheTatman Tailgate are unavailable, but as stated by the official website, more info will come in March.

For people who do travel to the event, however, they will be offering official hotel room blocks with discounted rates, plus local shopping and dining options.

Which other streamers will be there?

A number of top streamers and personalities across different games and platforms have already RSVP’d to the event, telling Tim to count them in.

NICKMERCS, OpTic Hitch, SypherPK, Castro, and Warzone’s infamous Baka Boys all said they plan on coming through, but expect there to be a lot more by the time the event rolls around.

Wife & I are there. Congrats Timmy 💪🏼 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 1, 2022

Count me in 😎 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) February 1, 2022

Be sure to check back in March when, hopefully, more details on how you can attend the TimTheTatman Tailgate come up.