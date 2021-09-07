TimTheTatMan responds to Soulja Boy claiming he “sold out” with YouTube switch

Shortly after ‘Crank That’ superstar rapper Soulja Boy provided his thoughts on TimTheTatman and DrLupo moving to YouTube by calling them sellouts, Tim provided his reaction to the vitriolic comment.

DeAndre Cortez Way, also known as ‘Soulja Boy,’ started his Twitch career mid-2020 and has accumulated over 800 thousand followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

When TimTheTatman and DrLupo announced they had signed an exclusive contract to switch from Twitch over to YouTube, the rapper made his opinion known on his stream.

This isn’t the first time Soulja has gone on a tirade on stream, either; the rapper went on a hilarious rant-like victory speech last year after a match on Cold War.

TimTheTatman’s reaction

During the beginning of his streams, TimTheTatman generally talks to his chat and answers questions he may see from his viewers. His September 7 broadcast was no different, with someone in chat asking if he had seen the chart-topping rapper’s response to his platform move.

“Did you see Soulja Boy called you a sell-out for switching to YouTube?” He read on stream, stating: “That’s an interesting timeline.”

“Soulja can say what he says man, I’m still a fan. I’ll never not be a Soulja Boy fan.” Tim went on to explain how big of an influence Soulja Boy was while he was in high school with his hit song ‘Crank That.’

It appears TimTheTatman wasn’t bothered by Soulja’s reaction to his platform switch as he continued his stream, acting as if he didn’t even talk about it.

Maybe we’ll hear back from Soulja Boy soon regarding Tim’s kind words towards the rapper.