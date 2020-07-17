TimTheTatman, Myth & more react as Logic announces shock retirement

TimTheTatman, TSM Myth and more have paid tribute to rapper Robert 'Logic' Hall II, after the American announced his shock retirement from music on July 16.

As far as rap music goes, there are few who have reached the heights of Logic. His 2013 mixtape 'Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever' performed so well it earned him a record deal, and the American has been on the ascent since then.

His final album, announced on July 16 and releasing on July 24, will be entitled 'No Pressure'. This is a reference to his first studio album 'Under Pressure', which released way back in 2014. While a host of fans were expecting another album, few were anticipating the retirement announcement that came alongside it.

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of 'No Pressure' executive produced by No I.D. July 24th," he tweeted. "It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father."

While fans were upset that Logic is permanently stepping back from making music, many were understanding about the reasons for the decision, and compliments flooded in.

Streamer TimTheTatman, who has vocalized his love for Logic on Twitch in past broadcasts, responded by saying: "You're a legend bro".

On a similarly emphatic note, TSM star Myth simply responded with a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio clapping, taken from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Anthony Fantano, music critic and YouTuber, jokingly took responsibility for the news, retweeting a comment that accused him of being behind the shock announcement.

Fantano has, in the past, been critical of Logic's music. 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind', the rapper's 2019 album, was described by the YouTuber as "far and away" his worst.

In all seriousness, it doesn't seem likely that Logic took Fantano's criticism to heart. However, the facts remain the same: Logic is set to step away from making music for good, and a host of the community's biggest names will miss him.