TimTheTatman makes bold Dallas Cowboys prediction: “See you in the Super Bowl”

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on to the NFC Divisional Round, yet TimTheTatman already has eyes on the Super Bowl.

On Monday night, Dallas defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Brady entered the contest 7-0 against the Cowboys during his NFL career, but Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott silenced the critics by throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Dallas snapped Brady’s otherworldly streak of appearing in every other Super Bowl since 2013, and he spoke in the post-game press conference as if that was his final game in a Bucs uniform. The Cowboys advanced to their first Divisional playoff game since 2018, traveling to face the red-hot San Fransico 49ers on Sunday night.

Article continues after ad

TimTheTatman has been very outspoken about his Dallas fandom over the years, and he even secured a Warzone victory on the Cowboy’s stadium Jumbotron. Tim has lofty expectations for his team from here on out.

TimTheTatman predicts Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance

Dallas Cowboys TimTheTatman with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

TimTheTatman took to Twitter with fellow streamer Cloakzy after the Cowboy’s win against the Buccaneers and said, “How bout them Cowboys? Y’all are so quiet. I have been looking for y’all, but I can’t find you. I’ll see you in the Super Bowl.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Before even thinking about the Super Bowl, Tim has to worry about Dr Disrespect’s beloved 49ers. NFL fans were baffled by Doc’s appearance at San Francisco’s wild-card game against Seattle, as he played the role of pre-game hype man, sounding the fog horn.

Article continues after ad

The two-time’s motivation worked as the 49ers cruised to a 41-23 victory over the Seahawks. Dallas fans are all too familiar with San Francisco, as the 49ers knocked Dallas out of the playoffs in 2021.

Tim finally snapped his NFL curse, correctly predicting the Rams to win Super Bowl LVI, but the streamer has been known to be incorrect in the past with his outlandish sports takes.