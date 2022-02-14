TimTheTatman finally breaks NFL curse with LA Rams Super Bowl LVI prediction

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar finally broke his NFL curse after correctly predicting the LA Rams will win Super Bowl LVI, although the game was a roller-coaster ride until the end.

TimTheTatman had a knack for cursing NFL teams over the past year. Every time he predicted a team would win, the opposite somehow happened. It looked like he had cursed the LA Rams, too, after predicting they’d win Super Bowl LVI.

However, in an interesting turn of events, that was not the case by the final buzzer.

The LA Rams overcame a hefty deficit after a strong start went south and clinched the win in the dying minutes, breaking Tim’s curse in the process.

Advertisement

Tim doubled down on his prediction after the Rams started well, saying: “Rams are so dominant. This game is chalked.” Even when the Bengals clawed their way back in and turned the tide, he stuck to his guns.

As the game progressed though, he admitted things weren’t looking great but he remained hopeful. “I know it’s looking bleak right now. I know. But the Rams are about to drive and score,” he said alongside Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Sure enough, he was right — although it happened several minutes later. A late touchdown in the final quarter sealed the deal. The Rams won 23 – 20. Tim’s curse had finally been broken, and he was thrilled about it.

Advertisement

Read More: TimTheTatman Tailgate 2022 event

“Y’all are so quiet right now?” he said. Then, he followed it up with a video. “So, here we are. I called it. The Rams were going to beat the Bengals. I can’t help but notice that the Rams won. That’s crazy, man! I can’t believe it.”

wow the rams won the Super Bowl I can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/hVKH1UAuYD — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) February 14, 2022

Of course, some people had doubts about his prediction during the game. Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and Hector ‘H3cz’ Rodriguez tweeted about it when things were looking grim for the Rams. However, it all worked out in the end.

To celebrate the fact his curse had been broken, Tim re-iterated his desire for the Rams to show his prediction tweet on the roof of their stadium again. After their emphatic win, perhaps it’ll now be known as a blessing.