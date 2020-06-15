Tiktok's Zoe Laverne explains why she and Cody Orlove broke up

Zoe Laverne and Cody Orlove are one of the longest-lasting couples on TikTok, having been together for over two years before their breakup in June 2020.

Laverne and Orlove, who commonly referred to themselves as “Zody” online, had had their drama in the past, including a cheating scandal in March 2019 which saw Laverne allegedly cheat on Orlove with fellow TikTok star Drayke Austin.

Despite this, they seemed to still work well together and, despite any issues they had in the past, it looked to be going alright.

Apparently, though, all was not as it seemed, as Cody announced in a YouTube video on June 14 that they were no longer together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtjK-yiHUzI

In the announcement video, he says that he didn’t want to talk about the reasons or create “any more drama than there needs to be,” but adds that he “didn’t see any progress or see us going anywhere.”

Now, Laverne has spoken out on the break-up in a solemn TikTok Live session just a few hours later, as first captured by tiktokroom.

“We broke up because I fell out of love… and I guess he did too? He fell out of love with me and we just aren’t the same.”

She went on to add that “nothing bad happened” but they just didn’t feel happy anymore, so it seems the breakup was at least amicable.

Although their breakup in March 2019 eventually meant nothing as they rekindled their relationship, this one feels a little more final given how they’ve explained the situation.

Regardless, it’s not impossible that Zody will reunite some time again in the future, but for now, the TikTok stars are taking different paths – so who knows what comes next for them?