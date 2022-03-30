TikTok’s viral “Draco Season With the Bookbag” trend explained

If you’ve spent time on TikTok lately, you would be hard-pressed not to have heard people referencing “Draco Season With the Bookbag.” If you’ve wondered what they’re on about, allow us to explain.

Across TikTok, tons of screenshots of text messages read “Draco Season With the Bookbag,” finished with a suitcase emoji.

Sending the viral phrase to people they may know and sometimes even random people, TikTokers have caused great confusion with the seemingly random text, but have also gone viral in the process.

At first glance, the viral phrase seems like it came out of nowhere, but with a bit of digging, we’ve pinpointed the origin of “Draco Season With the Bookbag,” who started this trend, what it means, and how viral has the phrase become.

What does “Draco Season With the Bookbag” mean?

The viral phrase originates from a song by Atlanta-based rapper Future, titled “Draco” back in 2017.

Draco is slang for a small gun that packs a punch while boasting the same amount of “kickback” or recoil.

Who started the “Draco Season With the Bookbag” trend?

Started by TikToker @SimplySaturnn, the user grabbed a snippet of Future’s “Draco,” created an altered version of it, and used it in a video.

The original video that @SimplySaturnn used the sound clip in features rapper Coi Leray dancing while the “Draco” snippet plays.

As her video blew up, so did the sound clip, leading to users texting the song’s lyrics to random people to get a response.

Draco trend goes viral on TikTok

The trend has already garnered more than 109k videos dedicated to the sound clip created by TikToker @SimplySaturnn.

“Draco Season With the Bookbag” has gotten so popular that it found its way to TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Uploading a video of her listening and mouthing to the viral snippet on March 26, 2022, Charli’s video has already pulled in 770.3k likes.

As more and more TikTok stars create content with the trend, we’re sure the trend will continue to evolve, just as @SimplySaturnn intended. Or not.