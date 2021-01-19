 TikTok’s Owa Owa dog: All you need to know about Pudgywoke - Dexerto
TikTok’s Owa Owa dog: All you need to know about Pudgywoke

Published: 19/Jan/2021 18:16

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Pudgywoke

Most dogs are adorable, but some can be outright terrifying. One dog on TikTok fits both categories, and he’s gone viral for his distinctive “owa owa” noise. 

Over the last week, the internet has gone crazy for this one very small and elderly Chihuahua called Pudgywoke, who went viral on TikTok after its owner, Malachy James, asked, “Can I get an Owa Owa?” Pudgy responded by biting his headphone mic and actually saying “owa owa.”

The videos of the adorable, but angry, pup have taken the app by storm, with some clips amassing more than 50 million views. Pudgy himself now has over 6.3 million followers on the platform.

Pudgywoke owa owa tiktok dog
Instagram: Pudgywoke
Pudgy has more than 6 million followers on TikTok

What’s the origin?

Despite blowing up over the last couple of weeks, Pudgy has been gracing the internet with his “owa owa’s” since December 5, when James posted a stitch reacting to a woman scooping macaroni from a dish in order to show off the wet sound, only for it to be completely dry.

James asks Pudgy for a reaction, and he makes a hilarious growling noise – which some commenters said sounded like fax machine, a cicada, and even a dial-up modem.

@pudgywoke##Pudgywoke ##Foryoupage ##Foryou ##Fyp♬ YOU ARE FOLLOWING – Pudgywoke

In one TikTok, James tells the story of how he got Pudgy and assures fans that Pudgy is okay. He thinks that Pudgy was once hit by a car after running away for a short time, because he started making the noises shortly after the incident.

In the last couple of weeks, Pudgy has now turned into a meme. Several TikTokers have had their own take on “owa owa,” including Joe Mele, who tried it out with his own dog and even his dad.

@mmmjoemeleYou guys will never be @pudgywoke♬ original sound – Joe Mele

The term has also popped up on almost every platform, with “Can I get an owa owa?” being commented on Instagram posts, Twitch streams, YouTube videos, and Tweets. Pudgy even appears in the “Thank you for changing my life” meme.

At the time of writing, the tag #owaowa has 45.6 million views on TikTok, and continues to gain momentum. Pudgy has certainly earned influencer status.

Entertainment

Noah Beck hits out at Instagram for taking down his racy photoshoot

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:30

by Alice Hearing
Noah Beck
Instagram: Noah Beck

Noah Beck is known for his chiseled abs and muscular physique, but the TikTok sensation has hit out at Instagram after some racy images proved a little too much for the platform.

Noah is a 19-year-old social media star who, after joining popular TikTok collective Sway House along with stars like Bryce Hall, found that his following skyrocketed, making him a very popular member of the community.

Noah Beck was captured by photographer Damon Baker this week, who has previously photographed his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio, and other celebrities like Cole Sprouse, Ross Lynch, and Rami Malek.

The images of Noah Beck show him oiled up in nothing but a pair of black Calvin Klein boxers, and from some particularly revealing angles that have driven his fans crazy.

However, while the images have some fans asking for a cold shower, Instagram isn’t too happy with it. Baker addressed this in the caption of his post of the set of photos.

He wrote, “Trigger warning @noahbeck (Instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! Free Art!”

Noah himself also called out Instagram in his story, adding “y’all soft over at Instagram… stop taking my stuff down. Like yes, I was kind of naked but like..not completely lol, I didn’t violate any guidelines.”

At the time of writing, Instagram’s rules around nudity say the following: “We allow sex-positive content and discussion, but we do not allow content that facilitates or coordinates sexual encounters between adults.”

Meanwhile, the images are being shared without limit over on Twitter, but with some mixed reactions. Some users are begging for the images to be removed from their timeline, some are spamming the search results with “Forget Noah Beck” and adding images of other attractive celebrities. That said, many, many others are clearly very much enjoying the eye candy.