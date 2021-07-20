TikTok’s new sea salt hack might save your skin: Viral saltwater skincare tip

One benefit of TikTok is there’s no shortage of content if you’re looking for tips on improving your skin, your hair, or your fashion sense. In a recent viral TikTok skincare video, one woman offered her tip that helped get rid of her acne: Saltwater.

User Leenis, otherwise known as @neacrylics, shared a video on June 20 discussing her experiences suffering from severe acne since a teenager.

Leenis then began to notice how her skin improved after going into the sea and so looked at ways to replicate that. She started looking up sea salt sprays on Amazon and other marketplaces online but found them very expensive.

Advertisement

In the video, she says, “I’ve been struggling (with acne) since I was eleven” and “I noticed every single time I swim at the beach and go into the ocean and my skin clears completely, so I bought sea salt off Amazon.”

She also noticed that some of them had stuff added to them so she just decided to buy some sea salt “for just three bucks”.

Breaking down how she made her facial cocktail, she explains, “I mix a teaspoon of sea salt with half a cup of warm water, make the exact same ratio as the ocean.”

Advertisement

She then goes on to say, “I just spray it on my face every night… I’m about to start my period and you can see, no breakouts.”

Since the original video went up, there has been a massive reaction with nearly a million people reacting to the video. Neacrylics has since followed up the original with a series of videos detailing her skin journey.

Now, you might be thinking this could be one of those hacks that turns out to do more harm than good.

However salt, as long as used in moderation, is well known for reducing inflammation and irritation. Sea salt also often includes minerals such as sodium, calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

Advertisement

It is used in some skin-care routines already.