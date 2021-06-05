TikTok's Josh Richards goes public with new girlfriend after Nessa Barrett break up - Dexerto

After a difficult few months, things seem to be looking up for Josh Richards after he went public with his new girlfriend on – where else – TikTok!

Lip syncing to the song ‘7am’ by Lil Uzi Vert, a mysterious blonde appeared on the screen as Richards mouthed the lyrics “oh God damn that’s the b***h that I want”. Putting his arm round her, the two joyfully sing along to the rest of the song, both unable to keep the smiles off their faces.

Fans in turn seemed to rejoice at Josh’s new romance. Several TikTok users remarked on the girl’s beauty and the “good vibes” they get from her, with one user commenting: “Glad to see him happy again.” Another said: “I bet she’s so nice.”

Advertisement

Fellow Sway boy Griffin Johnson also gave his own version of congratulations to Richards, as he re-uploaded his TikTok and superimposed his face over Josh’s new girlfriend.

Who is Josh Richards’ new girl?

To the surprise of some, Josh’s new girlfriend isn’t a TikTok star. However, with nearly 18,000 followers on Instagram, the mystery girl in question, Julie Jisa is well on her way to becoming an influencer in her own right.

The 21-year old recently graduated from the University of Florida, with her sharing a photo on her Instagram of the campus’ iconic Swamp stadium in celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Jisa (@juliejisa)

Who did Josh Richards date before Julie?

In terms of romance, Richards has had a difficult time this year, as his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett sensationally embarked on a relationship with his best friend Jaden Hossler. Josh and Nessa had dated for a year and a half, and Mads Lewis recently revealing in an interview with Dixie D’Amelio that shortly before Jaden went public with Barrett, he had confided in him that he was ready to marry her.

Advertisement

I dated Ness for over a year and a half and I am grateful for the great memories we shared. I genuinely wish nothing but the best for Jaden and Nessa. I’ve said this before and am saying it again, it’s well past time for them and others to stop roping me in for clicks and views — Josh (@JoshRichards) April 29, 2021

Although Josh told his followers at the time that he wanted to “handle this offline,” he did speak up against Nessa and Jaden in April, urging them to stop “roping” him into their lives and starting “petty drama” for “clicks and views.”

Fortunately, it looks like he has taken the time to recover from the heartbreak and put the situation behind him, and he clearly couldn’t be happier!