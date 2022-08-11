TikTok’s ‘I’m your biggest fan’ trend: Lady Gaga song inspires viral videos

TikTok users are showing their appreciation for their favorite things with the viral “I’m your biggest fan” trend that’s taking over the app, inspired by the iconic Lady Gaga song, ‘Paparazzi.’

Music is one of the biggest inspirations for viral trends on TikTok, whether it’s new songs that are topping the charts, or throwback hits that are seeing a new lease of life on the video platform.

Users will regularly take snippets from songs and use them to share something about themselves or to create a funny skit.

The latest viral song to take over TikTok is Lady Gaga’s iconic hit ‘Paparazzi’ which was first released in 2009. People are using the track to show their appreciation for the inventors of their favorite things, using the line “I’m your biggest fan, I’ll follow you until you love me.”

One user thanked the creator of the Shirley Temple cocktail, with others thanking the inventors of anything from sushi to mascara.

These videos have been garnering millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes, with plenty of users taking this classic song and giving their own spin on the trend.

This sound in particular is actually from Lady Gaga’s live performance of the song at the VMAs, where the theatrical performance ended in fake blood pouring from the singer’s chest, with the iconic moment being remembered by many to this day.

TikTokers have loved recreating the drama of that performance with their videos thanking their favorite people, and the song is continuing to provide inspiration to thousands more users who have encountered the trend on their For You Page throughout August.

Other trends that are taking off on the app include the popular AI green screen filter as well as the viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend.