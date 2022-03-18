TikTok’s “I actually do cuss” sound explained: Miranda Cosgrove becomes instant meme

Actor Miranda Cosgrove has gone viral on TikTok with a clip of her saying “I actually do cuss a little,” with thousands of users posting videos lip-syncing to the popular sound. But where did the audio originally come from?

There’s nothing TikTok loves more than a viral ‘sound’ or audio. These can be anything from current chart hits, throwback songs, or even original pieces that gain traction on the app, with million using these audios in their videos.

But sounds aren’t just limited to music. They can also be snippets of viral clips posted both on and off the app, and they often end up generating trends in their own right.

Advertisement

The latest sound to dominate For You Pages across the world features actor Miranda Cosgrove talking about whether or not she uses curse words.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The trend has blown up fast, with thousands of people recreating the iconic lines, and creating hundreds of memes out of the short clip.

But where is it originally from?

Back in August 2020, Miranda made an appearance on episode 41 of the Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings, and the conversation at one point towards the star claiming she’s more “edgy” than people think she is.

Topic starts at 1:31:23

She then says, “I actually do cuss a little,” and after Whitney asks what her favorite curse word is, she replies, “probably f**k.”

Advertisement

Even former Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck joined in on the trend, posting his own lip-sync of the viral sound with the caption “shoutout lil sis” that now has over 12 million views.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The sound has been used over 200,000 times, and fans can’t get enough of this old clip blowing up in such a big way on TikTok.