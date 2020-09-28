TikTok's Cynthia Parker calls out Ellie Zeiler for "rude" birthday wish

TikTok star Ellie Zeiler caused a stir on social media when she wished Cynthia Parker a happy 30th birthday instead of a 16th supposedly by accident, causing tensions to flare between the two stars.

Ellie Zeiler and Cynthia Parker are among the young influencers taking the TikTok world by storm in the last few years, with Ellie at 7 million followers on the platform and Cynthia at 3.2 million.

Advertisement

The pair had got into some drama previously this year after Ellie appeared to be trying to get close to Cynthia’s boyfriend, talking about it behind her back. In a livestream following the spat, Cynthia explained that Ellie had sent her “full on paragraphs” apologizing for her comments, and the tension seemed to be left at that.

But in an unexpected turn of events, Ellie (either unintentionally or deliberately) posted an Instagram story in which she said “happy 30th gorgeous” next to a picture of Cynthia - despite the fact that she had just turned 16.

Advertisement

Ellie quickly posted a follow-up story of her head in her hand with the caption “shoot I meant 16th!” but it appeared the damage was already done.

Responding to a screenshot of the post, Cynthia said “thanks Charli!!” and in a separate comment “shoot I meant Ellie,” comments that combined currently have 60,000 likes. Ellie fired back with “good one snicker!” as a reference to Cynthia’s racial slur scandal back in June.

Cynthia went on to comment on the unexpected drama. “Honestly why are we still on this? I’m not sure what she’s trying to get out of this. Super out of nowhere and unnecessary.”

Advertisement

She went on to say “I’m not here to give y’all a show. Let’s grow up and move on. Don’t text me [saying] you wanna hang out. Then shade me. I’m over it,” again calling it “straight up rude and unnecessary.”

Whether Ellie’s story was intentional or not is unclear, but regardless it has certainly ruffled feathers and reignited tensions between the stars.