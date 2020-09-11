TikTok’s Addison Rae to star in ‘She’s All That’ Remake

Yep, you read that right: High-profile TikTok star Addison Rae is moving from the smartphone screen to the silver screen, set to play in Hollywood’s upcoming remake of the 1999 romantic comedy ‘She’s All That.’

‘She’s All That’ stands as one of the 90’s most classic romcoms, following the story of high schooler Zachary Stiller, whose snobby girlfriend ditches him for a reality TV star.

Advertisement

In a bet with his friend, Zach is tasked with turning one of his female classmates into a candidate worthy of Prom Queen to challenge the notion that no one could replace his ex-girlfriend, leading him to art student Laney Boggs.

It turns out the upcoming remake of the beloved film will be totally gender-swapped, meaning that a female student will seek to transform one of her nerdy high school classmates into ‘Prom King.’

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kI9fYsgduGE

As for Addison’s role in all this? She will be playing the titular character, who, in the 21st century remake, is a famous influencer — a role she’s already proven herself more than worthy for.

That’s not the only notable thing about this remake, either; the movie’s original producers, Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay, and writer R. Lee Fleming, are all getting back together for its new iteration, spelling out an optimistic outlook for fans of the first flick.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block in a report from Variety.

Advertisement

Rae is more than ready to smash the part, we’re sure, seeing as how she reportedly makes the most money out of anyone on TikTok and boasts a whopping _ million followers on the viral video app.

Addison likewise has her very own makeup line and podcast, and is even rubbing elbows with the Kardashians on a regular basis.

"My dreams are coming true!" Rae said of her casting in an Instagram post. "I’m so excited to finally share the news that I am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT, which is a remake of one of my all-time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT. ...I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity."

Advertisement

Considering the folks behind this film, we’re hopeful that it won’t turn out like other influencer movies (think Logan Paul’s ‘Airplane Mode’) — but there’s no telling until we see the movie for ourselves.

What do you think of this surprising casting? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!