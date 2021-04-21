TikTokers with famous parents you need to know about - Dexerto

Since TikTok became the fastest growing app in the world, anyone and everyone has flocked to the platform to see what the hype is about. That includes celebrities and even their kids.

Children of celebrities have been utilizing their parents’ fame for clout, earning millions of views and followers after suddenly appearing on everyone’s For You page.

Some of these kids are well-known in their own right, having begun to already follow in their parents’ footsteps, while others have kept a low profile, making an even bigger impact when TikTokers found out their heritage.

Here are the TikTokers with celebrity parents you need to know about.

Advertisement

Tilly Ramsey



Tilly has built up a huge following on TikTok, largely for playing pranks on her Dad, famous chef Gordon Ramsey, who also has his own TikTok account. Tilly often plays pranks on Gordon and gets him involved in trends or dances. She always expertly picks up on the zeitgeist and ensures she gets in on the action.

Claudia Conway



Claudia has amassed more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok, but she’s also known as the daughter of Republican politician Kellyanne Conway. She gained a lot of attention last year on the platform for hosting parties during a global health crisis, and she recently had some beef with none other than celebrity gossip columnist Perez Hilton.

Advertisement

Jaya Harper



Jaya is the daughter of Laura Dern and Ben Harper, and she often gets her Mom involved in TikTok trends, either dancing with her in the background or making her learn TikTok dances.

While Ben Harper is rarely involved, Laura seems like she’s very chilled out and relaxed, willing to get involved no matter what. Jaya posts much of her own content too, adding her own takes on popular sounds, challenges, or songs.

Sami Sheen



Sami is the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, and while she largely posts her own content, often including cool transitions, or make-up and fashion looks, she does occasionally post about her heritage. Given a closer look, Sami certainly has some of her parents’ features.

Advertisement

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.



The son of Lebron James, Bronny, has racked up a huge following on TikTok – more than 5 million – and while he hasn’t posted much content, he’s had millions of views including a whopping 55 million on a video from March last year involving his famous Dad.

It’s no surprise that these TikTokers have built up a massive following given their famous relatives. If your dad was LeBron James you definitely use him for clout too.