TikTokers using share bots to rack up massive views & followers

TikTok users are resorting to using share bots on their accounts in a bid to increase views and followers, as exploits become more accessible.

Building up a loyal following on TikTok isn’t easy and can often take months to hit the big time if you’re lucky. However, TikTokers that are eager to fast track their follower count are resorting to using new exploitive methods.

Among those methods is the use of coding via Replit, a method originally brought to the internet back in 2016.

TikTok users continue to use coding methods to boost followers

Grinding for followers and likes on TikTok is normally done the old-fashioned way, with consistent and entertainment uploads, but tools like Replit are dominating the platform. Tutorials for the share bot tools have flooded the popular video platform, making the notion of unsavory boosting more popular with smaller, growing creators.

Coding tools, initially intended for educational purposes, are enabling users to manipulate TikTok feeds and increase exposure to the user’s desired video.

Some videos within the #TikTokShareBot hashtag are blowing up beyond belief, with one video posted by user @coder.mohanadhosny gaining astounding traction.

Using bots isn’t uncommon within ByteDance’s viral video application, as concerns previously examined the use of tools like Zefoy. You’ve likely come across fake accounts created by these applications, as they often take on the guise of a woman with a generic handle ‘user’ handle.

all these bots liking my comment on george’s tiktok i’m scared pic.twitter.com/F9fWsVBpOb — syd 🐮 (@sydmorphia) February 22, 2021

While most users looking to gain popularity on TikTok won’t be complaining anytime soon, the ease of access to abuse the platform does spark security concerns.