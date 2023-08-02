TikTokers under fire for filming strangers as viewers question ethics

A recent TikTok of an elderly woman walking out after the screening of a Barbie movie went viral and has sparked a heated debate among viewers.

The video, which shows an old woman leaving a theater alone after the movie ended, has led to a discussion regarding the ethics of filming older people, as users criticize the TikToker who recorded her.

Viewers were upset about TikTok creators who film other people in public places without their consent. While the video was posted on July 28, it has amassed over 10 million views on TikTok in the days since.

It was filmed by the creator @lisaturation, showing Barbie’s end credits rolling on the screen and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? was playing along with it, giving the whole clip a melancholy vibe.

The TikTok’s caption read, “Saw this queen leave the theatre alone after Barbie,” and saw mixed reactions in the comment section.

TikTok viewers slam creator for filming elderly woman without consent

One of the top comments under the video reads, “Can we stop recording strangers? Just write it down or something,” which garnered over 9000 likes. The second most-liked comment read, “Gotta love old people in the wild.”

Another comment that was previously the most-liked said the complete opposite as it read, “She is the beauty of loving yourself enough to go out alone.”

However, the majority of the comment section asked the creator to leave the woman alone and deemed it inappropriate to film other people without their consent.

TikToker nothingbutkap stitched the video and said, “This is what I’m talking about. Y’all would take videos and pictures of old people and just get on here and cry.” She captioned the clip, “Stop recording old people, y’all.”

Even the reaction has over 2 million views on TikTok as she added, “Stop taking videos of old people. Stop it.” With over 2000 comments, most of the viewers agreed with her, arguing that anybody deciding to do things alone isn’t reason enough to pity them.

A user even expressed their concern about being filmed like this without consent as they are trying to do more things alone. They wrote, “I’m starting to do things more and more alone now. I’m worried people are gonna post me with some sad music.”

Another viewer shared their confusion about the original content becoming viral as the creator responded that “society thinks old people are sad for some reason.”

TikToker hits back after criticism for filming old woman at Barbie movie

The TikToker, who posted the original video, shared a compilation of old people walking around and living life in response to one of the popular comments.

She captioned the video, “Old people hit different in Paris,” and reacted to a comment that urged her to stop recording strangers by posting another video.

It included short videos of different people along with a voiceover where the voiceover explained that she does not want people to feel alone.

Many other users were confused with her response as others questioned why she had multiple videos of strangers but some concluded that she might not have understood the point of the comment she responded to.

This is just the latest debate to go viral on TikTok after a woman got dumped for having a male best friend.