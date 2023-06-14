TikToker’s sister gets left and right marks tattoed on each hand to tell the difference

A TikToker’s sister has taken matters into her own hands, quite literally, to ensure she never forgets which is left or right.

How often have you been giving directions in the car, only to mix up left and right and be taken on an unplanned detour? Fear not: left-right confusion is a fairly common conundrum.

In fact, a 2021 study published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology determined that more than 14% of people struggle to tell the difference.

Eiza Murphy, ‘eizamurphy’ on TikTok, posted a hilarious video that has since caught the internet by storm, one that showed her sister ensuring she would never run into the problem again.

In the video, Murphy explained that her sister does not know her ‘left or rights’ and has decided to take matters into her own hands with some unique tattoos.

The TikTok showed the final result; a pair of tattoos with an ‘L’ on the left hand and an ‘R’ on the right.

Many commenters admitted to struggling with the same confusion, some even stating they had gotten similar tattoos.

“My [boyfriend] did this and still doesn’t know them,” one commenter said.

Getty Images: Kintarapong An age-old trick to tell left and right.

While getting some helpful tattoos may be a possible solution to the problem, there are less permanent ways to determine the difference.

A common fix for left-right confusion is the old trick of holding up each hand in the shape of an ‘L’ using your thumb and index finger. The side that shows the letter facing the correct way is left.

Whether or not Murphy’s sister has solved her own left-right confusion is yet to be determined. Though Murphy is sure to find out next time she is asking for directions.

For more hilarious TikTok news, keep up to date on our page here.