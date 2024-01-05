TikTokers obsessed with viral Walmart Valentine’s Day gift

People are rushing to Walmart to buy supplies for their viral Valentine’s gift idea before products sell out.

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved ones can be easier than one thinks, as there are so many ideas to choose from.

From roses and chocolates to jewelry and more, Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive either.

Perhaps that’s why TikToker Kimberly Nikole’s Valentine’s Day gift idea from Walmart has gone viral, as many viewers are praising her for her “genius” creativity.

How to make Walmart’s viral V-Day “explosion box” gift

Kimberly Nikole has gone viral many times on TikTok for her at-home recipes, gift ideas, and creative crafts for the holidays.

Though she has shared quite a few Valentine’s creations, Kimberly wanted her 68.4K followers to get their hands on supplies to make her viral Valentine’s Day explosion box before products sold out.

To make the V-Day explosion box, you’ll want to go to Walmart to buy three boxes that can fit inside of each other.

Then, cut slits on each corner of every box so that they may lay flat on the table. You’ll then use double-sided tape on the inside of each flap to secure candies, gift cards, money, or anything that may fit.

Once all of your goodies are packed inside the three boxes, stack them inside of each other so that the smallest box is the last one to be revealed when the top is pulled off of the biggest box.

Viewers of Kimberly’s viral Valentine’s gift idea from Walmart have commented, calling it a “great idea” and “so adorable and creative.”

Other viewers thanked Kimberly for sharing, saying they’d definitely be making the V-Day explosion box for their loved ones.

When one viewer asked Kimberly if she’d sell her one, Kimberly responded by saying to save her TikTok video and check back later because she’s “working on having them available next week.”

