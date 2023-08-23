TikToker’s No Tear Toilet Paper prank has internet “in tears” over husband’s reaction

A TikToker relishing in some “childish” entertainment played a hilarious prank on her husband by replacing the toilet paper with its No Tear alternative, leaving the internet “in tears”.

Potty humor is often seen as “the lowest form of entertainment”, with children most likely to delight in its crude rejection of cultural taboo. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyed by adults too.

Relishing in some “childish” fun, one TikToker decided to prank her husband after discovering No Tear Toilet Paper.

Setting him up, Sheena Melwani shared his hilarious reaction online, leaving the internet “in tears” over his “quick-witted” responses.

“I’m such a child,” Sheena said, laughing as she demonstrated the toilet paper’s impressive inability to tear. She then switched over the rolls and waited for her husband to fall into the trap.

Next, the video switched to his moment of realization, as he called out accusingly to Sheena; “Now I know why you’re hanging out.” Not one to give in easily, she innocently replied, “I’m just doing my makeup.”

That is when her husband showed off his comedic prowess, shouting back, “You want to do it on these scrolls of Egypt?” and throwing the roll out of the room.

TikTok: sheenamelwani Sheena was excited to try out No Tear Toilet Paper… well, force her husband to.

He continued to shout hilarious clap backs at Sheena’s prank, with commenters “dying” of laughter and hailing him as the “funniest person alive”.

Some of his best moments included stating “This is how you bandage people whose legs are falling off in war”, and “It’s like using a t-shirt on your anoos” (and nope, that’s not us censoring anything — he said what he said).

After throwing out every bathroom item he could find, the TikTok ends with Sheena’s husband threatening, “You’re not going to be happy with the next thing coming out of this room.”

