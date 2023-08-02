TikToker’s mom accidentally hires stripper for Barbie-themed birthday party

A TikToker is going viral after revealing how her mom somehow made the mistake of hiring a stripper for a Barbie-themed birthday party.

The Barbie Movie has become a smash hit with fans, dominating the box office and even causing awkward memories to come rushing back.

For TikToker Julia, the movie reminded her of a bizarre incident when her mom somehow ended up hiring a stripper to come to a Barbie birthday party.

According to Julia, her mom had got out her big phone book and hired an “entertainer” listed as Barbie without realizing that she had nothing to do with the Mattel line of dolls.

Stripper saves Barbie-themed birthday party after being hired by mistake

Amazingly, while this situation could have ended badly what with Barbie being a stripper and all, the “entertainer” instead decided to play along.

“She did not take off her clothes. I followed her around, thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party,” Julia explained. “All of the parents there had a real good laugh.”

Unfortunately, while the TikToker tried to get her mom to find photos of the wild birthday extravaganza, it turns out that many of Julia’s past pictures were lost in a basement flood.

That said, Julia isn’t giving up hope and urged stripper Barbie to reach out if she saw the TikTok to catch up with her.

“Know that you made this Barbie-loving girl’s heart so happy that day,” the TikToker said with a smile.

While this wild encounter certainly turned some heads, this isn’t the first Barbie story to make waves recently. Last month, a couple of women got into a heated fight in a theater after a mom let her daughter watch YouTube videos throughout The Barbie Movie.