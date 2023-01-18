TikToker’s good deed goes viral after returning bag full of money to McDonalds

In a viral TikTok, a McDonalds customer was accidentally given a bag full of money. Upon returning the cash, the workers celebrated and rewarded the TikToker.

McDonalds is a hotspot for TikTok content. From random antics to claims of discrimination, the fast food chain is one of the most popular locales to create viral videos. And on January 17, a customer shared an act of good Samaritan which went viral on the platform.

In the video, the customer, Josiah Vargas, reveals a bag full of money.

“They handed me my sausage McMuffin, and this bag, wanna know what’s in this bag? Their f**king deposit! Like, what is this?” he said, holding up literal Ziploc bags full of money.

“And I have to return this, because I’m a good person, I guess. How interesting. Why would you guys do this to me, do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation,” the TikToker stated prior to returning to the money.

The TikToker then gave the bag of cash back to the rightful owners — a decision many others wouldn’t have made.

“Are you guys laundering money out here?” he asked as a joke upon handing the bag of cash.

“Oh my god, look at that. Oh my god, I really want to give you a hug,” a worker responded. The entire staff is overjoyed upon seeing the bag of money. The video then cuts to the customer back in the car.

“I cut that short, but they were all just hugging me, and thanking me and crying,” the tiktoker mentioned with a huge grin on his face.

“I get free McDonalds for a month, I guess. Wow,” he told the viewers, chuckling thereafter.

“When I was driving away, they called me back in to give me $200. Do good people!” Vargas states, concluding the viral TikTok which has gained more than a million views.

The comment section praises the good lad for his selfless act. “Bro, you probably just saved all their jobs,” one user pointed out.

“Ok but in all seriousness that amount wouldn’t phase the corporation a bit. The workers and their jobs on the other hand…you’re awesome for doing that,” another user stated.