TikTokers Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman get into heated street fight during live stream

Published: 7/Jan/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman get into street fight
Instagram: @carlosmena, @wtfblesiv

TikTok stars Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman got into a heated argument via Instagram Live, leading to an all-out brawl in the street that was broadcasted to their viewers for a short time.

It’s only January, but 2021 is already starting off with a bang. Current events aside, it seems that TikTok drama is also heating up in a huge way, with two of the platform’s top creators coming to blows in the street.

Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman are normally hailed as best friends, both being top-tier influencers with millions of followers on multiple social media platforms.

However, it seems the two have cut ties recently, as told by a heated argument they got into during an Instagram Live stream on January 6 (although the reason for their argument is unknown).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos Mena 🪐💕 (@carlosmena)

“You live 20 minutes away from me!” Mena can be heard taunting, as though threatening to show up to Guzman’s spot.

“Alright!” Guzman replied. “Pull up then, b***h!”

“Do it! Do it! You swearing — want me to say it to your face?” Mena continued.

“Come right now!” Guzman challenged.

“Alright p***y, f**k it. You want some shit?” Mena answered before ending the live video feed.

It seems that their argument turned physical shortly thereafter, as a video quickly spread across social media that showed the two stars throwing down in the middle of the street.

“I’m right here! Touch me boy, I dare you!” Guzman can be heard saying before being shoved by Mena. The two engage in a short scuffle before the footage cuts off.

Needless to say, their followers are both completely shocked and somewhat amused, with many theorizing that the fight may have been faked, considering their status as former best friends — but a tweet from Mena may have shone a different light on the situation.

“The truth comes out eventually,” he wrote, leading to further speculation regarding his sudden spat with Guzman.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for further information to be revealed as Mena so mysteriously tweeted.

Jeffree Star adds fuel to Kanye West affair rumors with cryptic posts

Published: 7/Jan/2021 18:18

by Georgina Smith
Jeffree star in an Instagram photo next to Kanye West on the Joe Rogan podcast
Instagram: jeffreestar / YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Jeffree Star Kanye West

After bizarre rumors emerged that he’d had an affair with musician Kanye West, Jeffree Star has posted a series of references to the drama that have added even more confusion to the strange situation.

TikToker Ava Louise caused a stir on the viral video sharing app after she uploaded a TikTok explaining that she had heard from ‘very good sources’ that Kanye West had been having an affair with beauty guru YouTuber Jeffree Star.

As bizarre as the rumors were, they quickly gained traction on the app, with multiple other users giving their theories on why they believe the rumor could be real amid recently announced plans for their divorce.

Jeffree Star Anna Nicole Smith Sued
YouTube: jeffreestar
Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy.

While no party has made an official response to the claims amid the social media whirlwind, Jeffree Star has not shied away from making reference to the crazy drama, and in a series of cryptic tweets has fans even more confused over whether the rumors are real.

The beauty guru appeared to reference Kanye’s church work with an image of himself, alongside a caption that read “I’m ready for Sunday Service.”

And as a potential nod to Kanye’s Wyoming ranch, Jeffree tweeted “I love these beautiful Wyoming nights.”

While he avoided mentioning the rumors directly, it was clear that the YouTube star was enjoying teasing the many curious people looking on, and some of his liked tweets reveal that he seems to be taking a rather humorous approach to the craziness. He liked a viral meme about him fleeing Kanye’s house, along with YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s reaction to the drama.

While the rumors sound outlandish, these cryptic tweets from Jeffree have got fans even more confused than ever about the truth of the claims, though an official response has yet to come from either party involved.