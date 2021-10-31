TikTokers can finally get donations from fans, but there’s a catch

TikTok is giving its creators even more ways to earn money from their videos as fans can now tip their favorite profiles directly. However, the option isn’t available to all.

As TikTok has cemented itself as one of the top social media platforms around, more and more creators have been using the video-sharing app to make some cash.

The biggest creators like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bella Poarch, have used the app as a launchpad for mainstream opportunities – signing deals for TV shows, podcasts, beauty products, and beyond – as well as having access to the TikTok Creator Fund.

Advertisement

Other TikTokers have been able to use the ‘gifts’ function where, like Twitch bits, users purchase gifts from TikTok and then send to a user during a live stream. However, the app is now testing direct donations.

How to get Tips on TikTok

The addition of the ‘tips’ feature was first highlighted by TikToker Jera Bean on October 28 after she noted that the new option had appeared for her alongside other profile settings. Though, there is a slight catch to activating it.

Tips aren’t available to every creator, as of writing. You have to have over 100,000 followers and meet an age requirement to join the current test. If you meet that criteria, you then have to apply and have TikTok sign off on you having tips enabled.

Advertisement

According to the application page, Tips will go directly to the creator and TikTok won’t take a cut. Though, that could always change in the future.

If you are accepted into the Tips program, your profile will be given a shiny new ‘Tips’ badge, just like the one that appears if you are able to receive ‘Gifts’ from others.

As Jera shows, donations start at a minimum of $1 but there doesn’t appear to be a maximum amount. If you get a tip, you’ll also get details on who has sent it – though there is an anonymous donation option.

Advertisement

With the feature only in a testing phase currently, it could be a while before it’s rolled out for more creators, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it evolves.